Experts share ‘little-known’ hack for parents to generate free donations for their school or PTA

Tomorrow, October 5th, marks World Teachers Day and fundraising experts at easyfundraising are highlighting a little-known hack for parents to easily show their support and donate to schools, PTAs and other related causes at no extra cost.

Simply by doing your everyday online shopping with retailers like Asda and Iceland, means you can buy the week’s essentials and fridge-fillers whilst raising money for your local PTA, school or kids club at the same time.

Parents and shoppers alike have managed to raise over £15million for schools through the platform so far, by purchasing either through the website or app. Making them by far the most popular cause type on easyfundraising!

Some school causes have raised incredible amounts:

George Abbot School’s PTA in Burpham have raised over £18,000 to date – all through people doing their online shopping via easyfundraising

Wood End PTA have raised a little under half of their ambitious £50,000 target for a new resource centre.

Belleville Primary School PTA have managed to raise over £9,500 for their students so far!

Like many good causes across the UK, these schools and PTAs rely heavily on fundraising to supplement strapped school budgets.

Getting started is simple: just visit the easyfundraising website or download the app and find a charity or good cause you’d like to support. Then choose who you want to shop with from the 8,000 on the platform – click out to them, make a purchase and a cashback donation is raised at no extra cost to you.

James Moir, CEO of easyfundraising, says: “In recent years, sky high inflation and the cost-of-living crisis has hit schools and PTAs worse than most. With so many strapped for cash to provide books, uniforms and more to their students, it's no wonder PTA groups are one of our most popular supporter groups.