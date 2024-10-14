Explorers Have Landed in Crossgates
Through fun, activities and adventures, Scouts offers a youth provision that is known worldwide, but the benefits aren’t just for the young people. As the opportunity for teenagers to get involved in Scouting opens, so too does the opportunity for adults to volunteer.
Chief Scout Dwayne Fields praises the volunteers who supported his journey in Scouting as a young person. “My volunteer leaders believed in me as a young person and taught me to believe in myself. They showed me I could do anything I put my mind to, and others would help me along the way.”
Did you know that 79% of adult volunteers in Scouting volunteer because they enjoy it and 70% feel like they have a positive impact?
The demand for Explorers in Crossgates has come from the success of two local Explorer Units in the Templars Scouting District.
There is space at Crusaders Explorer Unit for you – whether you want to get involved as an Explorer or a volunteer. For further information head to leedstemplars.org.uk/explorers.
Crusaders Explorers meet on a Thursday evening at Newman Centre, Crossgates, LS15 7JY.