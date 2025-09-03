Family to honour ‘phenomenal’ mum at Sue Ryder Starlight Hike Worth Valley

A West Yorkshire family will unite under the stars this October to remember a much-loved mum and raise funds for the Sue Ryder hospice that supported them through one of the most difficult times of their lives.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Saturday October 11, Chloe Harrison, 27, and her partner Lewis will join more than 30 friends and family members at the Sue Ryder Starlight Hike Worth Valley, walking in memory of her mother-in-law, Jayne Sugden, who received care at the end of her life at Sue Ryder Manorlands Hospice in Oxenhope.

“Jayne was phenomenal,” said Chloe, from Bradford. “She was everyone’s best friend. She would make you feel like the only person in the room.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jayne was diagnosed with neuroendocrine cancer around three years ago. Initially, doctors believed the tumour was manageable and wouldn’t shorten her life, but in the summer of 2024, things changed suddenly.

Chloe Harrison will be walking with at least 30 people in memory of mother-in-law Jayne

After some time in hospital, Jayne returned home to celebrate her 61st birthday on October 8, surrounded by family. Just a few days later, the family got a call to say there was a bed available at Sue Ryder Manorlands Hospice.

This year’s Sue Ryder Starlight Hike Worth Valley falls exactly one year on from Jayne’s death, something Chloe calls ‘surreal, but comforting’.

Chloe said: “When we saw the date come through, we realised we’d be walking back through the hospice almost to the exact time she died. It’s a strange coincidence, but a really beautiful one. We’ll be surrounded by the people who loved her most.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chloe says the care and compassion the family received from the team at Sue Ryder Manorlands Hospice made a monumental difference during such a hard time.

Jayne Sugden.jpg

“They made a horrible time that bit easier – not just for Jayne, but for all of us. Even the cleaning staff looked out for us,” she said.

“We were even given camp beds to sleep on, so we didn’t have to leave her side. Staff brought us food, even offered to get us wine or beer, and always came to check how we were doing. If one of us was sat there, just completely shattered, someone would come in, sit with us, and ask us to tell them stories about Jayne. They wanted to know who she was – not just that she was a patient. They really cared.”

For Chloe, this kindness made all the difference. “You don’t realise how vital palliative care is until you go through something like this. They made us feel seen and heard, every step of the way.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jayne herself had previously taken part in Sue Ryder Starlight Hike Worth Valley, and Chloe says choosing to walk this year in her memory felt like the right way to remember her while giving back.

“We’re going to wear fairy wings on the night, make it joyful. Jayne wouldn’t want it to be a sad occasion. We’ll laugh, we’ll reminisce, and maybe even talk to others walking for their own reasons. It’s a really special way to connect.”

Sue Ryder Starlight Hike Worth Valley, sponsored by Stirk Lambert & Co, offers participants a 5k or 10k route beginning at Oxenhope Railway Station, where participants will board the magical Starlight Express train before setting off on their walk. The route will take walkers through stunning countryside and will pass through the peaceful, candlelit grounds of Sue Ryder Manorlands Hospice, where people can pause for reflection and place a star in memory of their loved one.

Sign up and help Sue Ryder be there when it matters most. Every step helps fund expert, compassionate care for people at the end of life. To register or find out more, visit: www.sueryder.org/starlighthikeworthvalley