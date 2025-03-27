Fresh Flavours Bloom at Trinity Kitchen this Spring

Trinity Kitchen introduces a blooming good menu this Spring - from tasty tacos to classic Italian street food.

Guests can indulge in a range of new food options including Jimmy Macks, Yoi, Burratattack, Spuds n Bros and Dutty Scran Van, which will take over the iconic converted VW Camper Van, Citroen H van, horse trailer, shipping container, and J7 van at Trinity Kitchen from Tuesday, March 25.

Visitors are invited to awaken their taste buds to something fresh and flavourful at Yoi. Offering Pan-Asian crispy fried chicken served in soft and fluffy bao bun, topped with spring onions and crunchy vegetables, every bite delivers a satisfying explosion of texture and taste.

Spuds n Bros will be serving up its deliciously authentic Canadian poutine, accompanied by a variety of different, locally sourced toppings to choose from, including gluten-free, vegan, and vegetarian gravy.

Word on the str-eat reveals an exciting Leeds based collaboration will be taking place at Trinity Kitchen. Rob Hallas from Bastards Bistro has joined forces with Harry Pykett from Homeboy Pizza Co to bring the Dutty Scran Van – plating up their flavour packed take on Caribbean cuisine.

Meanwhile Jimmy Macks offers seriously good birria tacos with a gorgeous dipping sauce that will make you come back for more. Not a taco lover? No problem - they also have warm birria loaded fries served with cheese and sauces to your liking.

And finally, newcomer Burratattack is offering deep fried burratas: a golden-brown crust with an oozing creamy centre – perfect for cheese lovers. The new vendor will also have a range of Italian street food on the menu as well as plenty of vegan offerings for guests to tuck into.

All of the food vendors will be joining the Trinity Kitchen line-up from Tuesday, March 25 until Monday, 26 May, alongside permanent eateries like, Archie’s, Pho, Rola Wala, Tortilla, Pizzaluxe, and recent arrival ThatZiki.

Theo Jefferson-Brown, F&B Retail Manager at Trinity Leeds, said: “We’re excited to bring another incredible line-up of street food vendors to Trinity Kitchen, serving bold, mouthwatering flavours, that are sure to satisfy every craving.

“Alongside fan favourites including Spuds n Bros, Jimmy Macks and Yoi, we’re also welcoming new vendors Burratattack and Dutty Scran Van, offering their unique and delicious bites for visitors to enjoy. With this vibrant mix of food options available for the next nine weeks, Trinity Kitchen is the perfect stop for every foodie this Spring.”