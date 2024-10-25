From Pink Cupcakes to Coastal Cliffs: Opticians Fundraise for Breast Cancer Awareness

As part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, an optical team is underway with a month of fundraising for Breast Cancer Now – where on their first day they raised an impressive quarter of their £800 goal.

As part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, an optical team is underway with a month of fundraising for Breast Cancer Now – where on their first day they raised an impressive quarter of their £800 goal.

Earlier this month, the Specsavers York home visits team hosted a successful bake sale, they dressed in pink and served an array of homemade treats in honour of those affected by breast cancer.

Six team members baked delicious themed goods from breast-shaped shortbreads and rouged cupcakes, raising over £275 from supportive colleagues and businesses in their building.

Earlier this month, the Specsavers York home visits team hosted a bake sale to raise funds for Breast Cancer Now

The finale of their efforts will take place this Saturday, as they take on the 10-mile walk across Robin Hood’s Bay to Sandsend, a scenic journey along Yorkshire’s coastal cliffs and the famous 199 steps of Whitby – expected to take up to five hours to complete.

Emma Donnelly, manager and dispenser at Specsavers’ York home visit team, says: ‘We’re incredibly grateful to everyone who has supported us. Our local community, loved ones and office building have all been fantastic, from donating generously to enjoying the tasty treats our team baked earlier this month.

‘Breast Cancer Awareness Month has always been close to my heart, especially after losing my mum to the disease when I was younger. Many of our team have been affected —whether it's through losing loved ones or supporting someone currently battling breast cancer.

‘This weekend's walk is particularly meaningful for me, as it’ll mark 18 years since my mum lost her fight. It’s incredible to see how much treatment and research has developed since then, and organising a month of fundraisers felt like a fantastic way to give back.

‘Only this week we received the amazing news that my dad, who is battling cancer has overcome 2 complex forms of cancer after harsh treatments, his remaining tumour has shrunk to a more manageable size, making his prognosis even more positive. He's done extremely well to get through it – I'm so proud of him. This highlights the importance of fundraising, and the advancements in cancer research.’

With over 55,000 people diagnosed with breast cancer each year in the UK[1], the team are calling on supporters to donate and help them finish strong for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

If you’d like to show your support to the York Specsavers home visit team, donations are welcomed via the link to their Just Giving page, here: https://www.justgiving.com/page/yorkdomi

For more information about Specsavers’ York home visits team, call 01904 946748 or visit https://www.specsavers.co.uk/home-eye-tests