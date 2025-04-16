Haworth cousins step up to the challenge with 45-mile Millennium Way walk for Sue Ryder

Sarah Mitchell, 34, is getting ready to put her best foot forward as she takes on the entire 45-mile Millennium Way in one day alongside her family, raising vital funds for Sue Ryder in memory of her grandparents.

Sarah, from Haworth, shares why she decided to take on this challenge: “Several family members and friends have been cared for by staff at Sue Ryder Manorlands Hospice, including my Grandma who spent her last days there in June last year.

The staff couldn’t do enough for us. It was such a warm environment, and we were able to visit freely which as a close family meant so much to us. At a really difficult time the staff were there to support us - nothing was too much for them at any point.”

The inspiration for this challenge also stems from Sarah’s grandad’s role in the Millennium Way’s creation. “My Grandad was a founding member of the Millennium Way. He and a group of friends created the route. Doing the whole thing in one go feels like a challenge they would be proud of. My grandparents were both big walkers, especially in their retirement. I remember walking a lot of the route with my Grandma and Grandad, so it feels really special to do this now in their memory.”

Haworth cousins will be stepping up for Sue Ryder

Sarah’s family has a history of supporting Sue Ryder. “In September, my cousins did a bike ride and raised a lot of money for the hospice. It’s ten years in May since my Grandad passed away, so we thought, let’s do something big to raise lots of money!”

The Millennium Way is a circular route that adds up to around 6,000 feet of elevation. Sarah continued to share how they are preparing for the challenge: “Walking has always been a family thing for us. About five of us are taking part in this challenge - all family members. We haven’t done much training, but we’re all keen walkers, and some of us run. The reason behind it is enough to keep us going.”

Rachel Binns, Head of Community Fundraising at Sue Ryder, expressed her appreciation for Sarah’s efforts: “We are so thankful to Sarah and her family for taking on this incredible challenge to raise vital funds for Sue Ryder. Her dedication and passion for supporting the hospice are inspiring, and her efforts will help us continue providing care and support to families when they need us most.”