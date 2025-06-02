I’m learning to walk again after a life changing illness left me paralysed at 13

My names Liam. In 2016 I was 13 years old when I was diagnosed with FND (Functional Neurological Disorder). It’s a condition which affects how the brain receives and sends information to and from the body. Nine years on from my life changing illness I’m slowly starting to recover and I’m learning to walk again.

Before FND I was happy and healthy. I enjoyed going swimming, and loved Doctor Who. Then in early 2016 within a few days my life changed drastically. My cognitive skills deteriorated, I became incontinent, I was non verbal, I needed support to walk and I didn’t know what was happening around me. My mind was just blank. I had to leave the school as I was at as it wasn’t safe for me due to my sudden deteriorating condition. Unfortunately a few weeks later my body took a turn for the worse and I was no longer able to walk. I was left suddenly paralysed and unable to talk. Within a few weeks I lost all my abilities. I was then rushed to hospital for testing.

I spent four months on a specialist children’s neurological ward. At first the doctors were baffled by my mystery diagnosis. They filmed my case for medical research for universities around the world. I struggle to remember the early days of my condition and life before FND is a blur. All I can remember from my time in hospital is different faces and bright lights. I had so many scans and medical procedures while in hospital but everything came back normal. After months of unanswered questions I was eventually diagnosed with Functional Neurological Disorder also known as FND. I was discharged a few weeks later as there was no cure and nothing more could be done.

After being discharged my condition deteriorated and I could no longer sit up, I was given a specialist wheelchair however this didn’t last long due to my deteriorating posture. My body then became really stiff, then my sitting got even worse and I could no longer tolerate sitting in any form of equipment apart from my hospital bed. I then became bedridden. I was bedridden for years and needed 24 hour care. During this time I was also diagnosed with Dystonia and Catatonia. I was very poorly.

Liam meeting the cast of Loose Women

The following year my brain function had improved and I could now understand what people were saying to me. I then slowly learned how to talk again after a year of being unable to speak. During this time I formed a special bond with two things London and the ITV show Loose Women. It was my dream to meet the Loose Women and to visit London but due to my condition I wasn’t well enough to go. CAMHS who supported me for four years made me maps, progress charts and timelines to help motivate me to achieve my dreams.

After three long years my symptoms started to improve. My body didn’t feel so stiff anymore and I was slowly learning how to sit up again. I was then given a wheelchair and was off to London! I’ve been back many times since it’s my favourite place and is part of my recovery journey. The Loose Women then heard about my story and sent me a video message then a few months later I was invited to meet some of them in person at the studio, since then I’ve met 15 of the Loose Women!

Despite my FND I’ve been determined to achieve my dreams. At 13 I lost my voice, freedom and mobility to FND. But with hope, motivation and support my life began to change. I can still have difficult days with my FND and doctors aren’t sure if I’ll ever fully recover due to impact of having severe FND.

