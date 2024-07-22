Leeds Lads complete the three peaks twice in support of Sue Ryder

Nine brothers came together to take on a challenge that most people thought was bonkers.

Yorkshire three peaks were completed twice in under 24 hours! An incredible effort and a massive success.

Within 23 hours and 27minutes, including through the night and in terrential rain, the Leeds lads had walked 51.6 miles through the Yorkshire moors and completed those iconic peaks twice.

The lads are incredibly thankful to the support squad consisting of their partners and children throughout the day and friends throughout the night.

The Leeds Lads

To all those who have sponsored and the support messages and videos from various sportsman's including Josh Warrington, the lads and their families, as well as Sue Ryder, are incredibly grateful.

The challenge was in aid of the Sue Ryder Wheatfields Hospice who had provided the Keighley & Tucker families so much love, support and care throughout the loss of their loved ones. The families are forever grateful to the wonderful and selfless staff who work there.

The aim of the challenge he was to help raise awareness of Sue Ryders incredible work, donations currently standing at £7,960.

The Leeds lads involved on the walk include: Chris Keighley, Simon Tucker, Johnathan Nicolson, Adam Sweeney, Joe Milner, Thomas Wilson, Chris Kershaw and Paul Dargan.

There is also a big shout out to Mark Smith, Andy Walton & Scott Westlake for the night shift that involved driving, providing food, water, any medical assistance to the sore feet and a whole lot of love in the hardest of hours.