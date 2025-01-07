Local residents asked to ‘Shake it Off’ for Sue Ryder's Treecycling collection

As severe winter weather hits the region just as Sue Ryder Manorlands Hospice’s tree collection swings into action, the local charity is asking supporters to ‘Shake and Wait’ until volunteers can safely collect their tree.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Although the first day of the treecycling scheme saw over 400 trees successfully collected by volunteers on Saturday 3 January 2025, the harsh winter weather has impacted collections on Monday 6 January, leaving almost 2,300 trees shivering on driveways waiting to be collected.

Andrew Wood, Community Fundraising Manager at Sue Ryder Manorlands Hospice said, “Although tough road conditions have delayed collections on Monday 6 January 2025, our hardy volunteers are doing all they can to get everyone’s trees collected when it is safe to do so.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We just need a little bit of help in making sure your tree doesn’t freeze into the snow in the meantime. And for that all we need is a little shake and a whole lot of patience!”

Sue Ryder volunteers collecting trees in the snow

He continued, “If it’s safe for you to do so, give your tree a good shake to remove any snow and lay it on top of the ground. This will make it easier for our volunteers to collect your tree when conditions in your local area allow.”

“Keep an eye out for updates from us via email if your tree is due for collection too.”

Sue Ryder’s six Christmas Treecycling scheme raises vital funds for the charity. Last year the collections saved 7,199 trees from landfill across the UK, while raising over £119,000 for Sue Ryder, which runs Sue Ryder Manorlands Hospice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andrew added, “We want our supporters to know despite the conditions we’re very much ready to ‘Rattle and Roll’ to get your tree recycled as soon as local conditions improve. Your patience is appreciated, and we promise we’ll be there to ‘shake it off’ and collect your tree soon.”