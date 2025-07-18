Local senior carer celebrates 10-years of service with Stamford Bridge Beaumont

A member of the care team at Stamford Bridge Beaumont in Stamford Bridge, East Yorkshire has received a prestigious 10-Year Service Award in celebration of working at Barchester Healthcare for 10-years.

Rebecca Triffit, now senior carer started at Barchester in 2015 and has worked with residents and their relatives to ensure that their needs have been met over the years.

Adele Keenan, Employee Services Director at Barchester said: “I’m always pleased to hear stories about the long service of Barchester staff and am delighted Rebecca has achieved this milestone. It is dedication like this that ensures our residents are provided with a happy place to live.”

Emma Smith, General Manager of Stamford Bridge Beaumont said: “We’re delighted to be celebrating Ten years of loyal service with Rebecca, she has demonstrated her dedication and loyalty to this home and its residents year after year. I speak for all of us here at Stamford Bridge Beaumont when I say that I’m looking forward to many more years of working with Rebecca”.

