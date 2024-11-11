North Yorkshire Charity Celebrates Funding Win
Brompton Recreation Group, a volunteer run charity group that manages the Weavers Pavilion and grounds has been awarded £3,000 from Persimmon after applying to their Community Champions initiative.
Persimmon Teesside Technical Director Kyle Dobson was on hand recently to present a cheque to Chair of the charity, Barbara Slater in the presence of North Yorkshire Councillor Steve Watson.
The money will go towards a renovation project at Weavers Pavilion in Brompton, creating a new community room for users of the space, including a library and café.
Barbara Slater, Chairperson for Brompton Recreation Group, said: “On behalf of Brompton Recreation Group I would like to say a huge thank you for the kind donation of £3000 to kick start our funding for making alterations to our building.”
Kyle Dobson, Technical Director at Persimmon Teesside, added: “It was a pleasure to visit the team at Brompton Recreational Group recently to see first-hand the great work they do to make Weavers Pavilion a welcoming community hub for local people.”
Councillor Steve Watson, Councillor for North Northallerton and Brompton, added “It is great to see the ongoing support from Persimmon Homes to the local community.”
“They genuinely want to support and develop a strong bond with the community going forward, this is a prime example of their work in the area and I look forward to working with them on future projects.”
Charities and local community groups looking for new funding can visit the Community Champions website here: https://www.persimmonhomes.com/community-champions-2024