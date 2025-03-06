Paw-some Mascot Gold Cup races back to Wetherby for Sue Ryder

The countdown is on for one of the quirkiest events in the racing calendar - the Sue Ryder Mascot Gold Cup. On 27 April, Wetherby Racecourse will once again become the stage for this spectacle of furry competitors battling it out for glory.

Sponsored by Modality Partnership, the Mascot Gold Cup proudly holds the title of the biggest race of its kind in the world. Participants can either bring their own mascot or ‘adopt’ one for the event, raising sponsorship to support Sue Ryder in continuing to be there for families when it matters most.

The day kicks off with the Mascot Parade, where awards are given for "Best Turned Out" and "Most Entertaining" mascot in a lively dance-off. Raceday attendees will also get the chance to study the lineup and place bets on their favourite mascots before the big race - a one-furlong dash over six fences, right in front of the grandstand.

With eight weeks to go, more than 30 mascots are already signed up for this year’s event. Many organisations, pubs, and clubs - including Harrogate Town FC - view the race as a unique and fun group outing, bringing along their staff, members, and clients for a day at the races with a furry twist.

The mascots dressed to impress in 2024 Mascot Gold Cup.

Among the returning participants is Cliffe the Castle, accompanied by Robbie Moore, MP for Keighley and Ilkley. Cliffe famously went viral in 2022 after a spectacular fall at the fifth fence while in contention for the win.

Over the years, the Mascot Gold Cup has raised more than £200,000 for Sue Ryder’s palliative care and bereavement support, with similar amounts generated for other worthy causes.

Andrew Wood, Community Fundraising Manager at Sue Ryder Manorlands Hospice, said: "The Sue Ryder Mascot Gold Cup has become a highlight of the Wetherby Races family day. It provides fantastic entertainment and an affordable day out for our supporters, all while raising essential funds for important causes.

“The money raised for Sue Ryder enables us to continue delivering expert and compassionate palliative care to people living with life-limiting conditions."

Andrew also expressed gratitude to Modality Partnership, the newest sponsor of the event.

Dr. Brendan Kennedy, Executive Partner at Modality Partnership, commented: "We loved taking part in the 2024 Mascot Gold Cup so much that we’ve decided to sponsor the whole race in 2025!

“As the UK’s largest general practice, we’re passionate about supporting our local hospice. Sponsoring the Mascot Gold Cup allows us to have fun while raising funds for our 2025 nominated charity, Sue Ryder Manorlands Hospice.

“We’re excited for a fantastic race and a wonderful family day out at Wetherby, with incredible mascots from all over the UK!"