Rare breed horse celebrating one year at Kynren

A rare breed horse is celebrating his one-year anniversary at Kynren in Bishop Auckland, County Durham.

The majestic grey shire horse, Knutsford Cosmopolitan, who is also affectionately known as Cosmo, was welcomed by the 1,000-strong volunteer cast and crew at the award-winning outdoor theatre spectacular last year and wowed audiences when he took to the stage during his first season.

Measuring 18.3 hands, the equivalent to 1.89m measured from floor to shoulders, Cosmo is one of the tallest horses featured in Kynren and has been a scene stealer since his debut according to Laurie Robinson, director of cavalry and estates at Kynren.

Laurie said: “Cosmo is simply majestic. The whole cast warmed to him instantly and their affection for him has only grown over the past year – we’re very happy to have him as part of the Kynren family. He’s formed bonds with many of the cavalry team as well as other shire horses he spends time with inside the stables.”

Featuring in several scenes throughout Kynren, an award-winning live action outdoor show set on a seven-and-a-half-acre stage, Cosmo is a charismatic character and helps to portray how shire horses have played an important part in British history.

Erin Evans from Kynren’s cavalry team has looked after Cosmo from the beginning and they have formed a close bond. Erin has also been instrumental in Cosmo’s training regime and has been by his side throughout each rehearsal in preparation for their scenes together, where Erin drives Cosmo’s carriage in the live shows.

Erin said: “I think the cavalry team all agree his standout show, so far, was the opening performance for the 2024 season – there was an immense atmosphere about the grounds and it was wonderful to see how all of his training in the build-up to the summer had really come together.”

Since the end of his first season, Cosmo has been relaxing in the fields in the Kynren grounds, enjoying time outdoors and engaging in enrichment to keep his mind stimulated. As the cast and crew prepare for the summer, Cosmo has started training again which includes spending time with the volunteers and reintroducing everything he learned last year, ready to take to the stage again in July to celebrate Kynren’s tenth anniversary season in front of audiences of up to 8,000 people.

Anna Warnecke, CEO of Kynren and former champion eventer who won a team medal at the 2005 European Championships is very fond of Cosmo. She said: “We’re so pleased Cosmo has settled in well and is happy here in Bishop Auckland. He really is a wonderful horse and we’re incredibly lucky to have him alongside the rest of our brilliant animal cast.”

Throughout the year, Kynren’s equine specialists ensure all the other horse heroes of the show are also well-fed, exercised, groomed, shoed if necessary and given lots of attention.

During the 90-minute action-packed show which transports audiences through 2,000 years of history, myth and legend, horses feature regularly including riding in procession, Medieval jousting and driving carriages in multiple scenes.

The dazzling outdoor-theatre spectacular is ranked 5* on Tripadvisor and the scale and complexity of the production, from the spectacle of the costumes and the sets to the mind-blowing stunts and flawless choreography are what make Kynren the must-see event this summer.

The 90-minute performances start at sunset and end in starlight and will be taking place every Saturday night from 19th July to 13th September.

Tickets cost from £30 for adults and from £20 for under 18s. Children aged 3 and under are free when sat on an adult’s knee.