Runner takes on London Marathon for Sue Ryder so more families can access ‘invaluable’ end-of-life care

Jill Dobson, 49, is preparing the run the TCS London Marathon on 27 April in memory of her sister, Kate, in hope that the crucial funds raised will mean more people can access Sue Ryder’s palliative care and bereavement services.

"Why am I embarking on this challenge as I approach my 50th birthday? Simple - to honour my sister, Kate, and give back to Sue Ryder, whose care made a world of difference in her final days," explains Jill, 49.

At the beginning of 2024, Jill’s family’s world was turned upside down when her sister Kate, from Skipton, was diagnosed with a brain tumour. Tragically, Kate died only five weeks after her diagnosis.

Jill, from Leeds, shares that during that devastating time, the comfort from the Sue Ryder team was invaluable: “Kate may not have been at Sue Ryder Manorlands Hospice for very long, but the days she was there had a huge impact for Kate, and for her whole family.

Jill taking part in parkrun

"For the first time in weeks, Kate looked comfortable and peaceful. The hospice's homely and supportive environment offered our family solace during such a difficult time. The staff were incredibly kind and attentive, spending time with us and including Kate in conversations. The environment felt supportive, which made those final days more bearable."

Determined to celebrate her milestone birthday with purpose, Jill says: "Running a marathon has always been a goal of mine. When I didn't get in through the ballot, I knew running for Kate and supporting Sue Ryder would be the perfect incentive. I wanted to give back to those people who made my sister's last days so nice and so lovely and also made it easier for her family to cope with.”

Supported by friends and family, including her friend Helen who inspired her training, Jill remains determined. "My sciatica has been a challenge, but with my physio's support, I'm pushing through. Many people run walk a marathon, and my goal is to just finish the race, celebrating Kate's memory with every step."

Jill will also be joined by her nephew and Kate’s son, Harvey Sutcliffe, 23, who will also be pounding the London pavements on 27 April in memory of his mum.

Jill (right) and her sister Kate

Harvey says: “Running the London Marathon means a lot to me not just as an achievement but for the purpose I’m running it. Sue Ryder have sadly played a large part in my life in the last year, but their involvement was a positive one. They were there when they were needed the most.

“Sue Ryder supported my family and more importantly my mum in her final days after a hard battle with an aggressive cancer. And as devastating as it was, they made it that little bit easier through their kind support and the way they treated my mum and our grieving family.

“So, I’m running the London Marathon not only in memory of my mum whose aim it was to one day run it herself, but also for a charity that does so much for so many in the hardest times. And being given the opportunity to run for the charity is a real honour.”

Looking ahead to marathon day, Jill says: "The atmosphere at the London Marathon is phenomenal. Having experienced it as a spectator, I'm thrilled to now be part of it, running for Kate and supporting Sue Ryder."

Opening up about what keeps her motivated on the days she doesn’t want to run, Jill says: "I've created a playlist with songs that remind me of Kate, she liked The Monkeys and Huey Lewis. My legs can get heavy, and I’ll want to stop, but when I hear a song that reminds me of Kate while I am running, it gives me the strength to keep going. It'll make me smile, and I just think, ‘No, you've got to keep going. You're doing this for her’.

"Just based on those three days Kate spent with Sue Ryder, I know that if another family or patient can be treated that way and their final days be as peaceful as Kate's, then it's worth every penny. That thought is going to get me to that finish line."

To support Jill’s fundraising efforts, visit her JustGiving page: https://www.justgiving.com/page/jill-hudson-1730466354519