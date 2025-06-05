Splendid Hospitality Group receives Cash for Kids Gold Disc award

The family-run company receives accolade in recognition of £34K raised in the Midlands and Northeast in 2023-2024.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Award-winning hospitality business, Splendid Hospitality Group (SHG), was honoured with a Cash for Kids Gold Disc award in recognition of recent staff fundraising achievements at its 38 KFC franchise restaurants in Midlands and the Northeast.

The special presentation of the £34K cheque and Cash for Kids gold disc took place at The Grand, York, the city’s only five-star hotel which Splendid Hospitality Group also owns. The hotel is also supporting the charity after SHG recently became Cash for Kids' first ever nationwide hospitality partner and the charity also became the company’s first group wide charity partner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charity, operated by Bauer Media, supports children and young people affected by poverty, illness and neglect. In 2024 alone, the charity supported more than half a million (509,580) children.

SHG extends philanthropic relationship to become charity’s first nationwide hospitality partner

The groupwide partnership commenced as part of Cash for Kids Day on May 1. SHG’s hotels, restaurants and care home teams participated in a weeklong range of fundraising activities including marathons, cycling challenges, quiz nights, raffles and bake sales.

Seven members from Splendid’s regional teams in the Midlands and Northeast joined Ben Clayton, Managing Director for Splendid Restaurants, Jags Manhota, Operations Director and Sarah Jones, Talent and Engagement Manager to present the cheque to the children’s charity and pick up the award.

A whole programme of activities is in the pipeline at SHG for the rest of 2025 ahead of Mission Christmas, Cash for Kids’ nationwide appeal to ensure every child and young person wakes up with a present on Christmas morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ben Clayton, Managing Director at Splendid Restaurants, says:“Giving back to the communities we serve is hugely important to us, which is why collaborating with Cash for Kids is so brilliant. All the money raised stays within the local area and goes to those young people who need it most. We are truly humbled to receive a Gold Disc for the part our restaurant teams have played in helping this incredible children’s charity.”

Deshan Karunaratne, CFO for Splendid Hospitality Group, comments: “As a family-run business, supporting young children affected by poverty, neglect and illness means a lot to Splendid and the Boghani Family. That is why we are pleased to have just strengthened our relationship with Cash for Kids by working with them as our first ever national groupwide charity partner across our hotels, restaurants and care homes.”

Lauren Baxter, Partnerships Manager and Regional Charity Manager at Cash for Kids, adds:“The dedication shown by Splendid Hospitality Group employees at its KFC restaurants across the Northeast and Midlands in recent years has been nothing short of spectacular. Its dedicated staff across 38 restaurants have rallied behind all our campaigns, taking on incredible physical challenges, baking, dressing up, running raffles, volunteering at fundraising events and so much more!

“The money raised has been distributed across the Northeast and Midlands to help fight Holiday Hunger during the school holidays and provide festive gifts to hundreds of children living in poverty who would otherwise have received nothing on Christmas Day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are beyond grateful for this vital support and pleased that our impactful partnership is expanding across Splendid Hospitality Group’s entire organisation across the nation. We are looking forward to working together to help even more disadvantaged children across the UK.”