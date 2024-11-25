Sue Ryder launches ‘tree-mendous’ Christmas Treecycling scheme for West Yorkshire residents

National healthcare and bereavement charity Sue Ryder is encouraging Airedale, Wharfedale and the Dales residents to make their ‘white Christmas’ a green one this year by recycling their real Christmas tree.

Whether you are out of time, transport or energy to dispose of your Christmas tree, by signing up to Sue Ryder’s Christmas Treecycling initiative residents can focus on putting the tinsel away while Sue Ryder’s fir-tastic volunteers collect your tree from your front door, front garden or driveway.

Real Christmas trees are 100% recyclable and can be turned into compost or wood chippings that can be spread over local parks or woodlands or turned into biofuel, so residents who choose the green scheme will not only be supporting Sue Ryder but will also be helping reduce landfill.

Sue Ryder’s team of volunteers will be ‘branching out’ to households in the BD1, BD2, BD3, BD4, BD5, BD6, BD7, BD8, BD9, BD10, BD12, BD13, BD14, BD15, BD16, BD17, BD18, BD19, BD20, BD21, BD22, BD23, BD24, LS29, HX2, HX3, HX7, LA2, LA6 and BB18 postcodes and will be collecting trees between 4-13 January 2025.

Sue Ryder Community Fundraising Manager Andrew Wood collecting trees

Last year Sue Ryder provided palliative care to thousands of families across the country, including those supported out of Sue Ryder Manorlands Hospice in Oxenhope. Sue Ryder's bereavement support includes an online community forum, free bereavement counselling service, personalised text support and Grief Kind Spaces in Baildon, Bradford, Skipton and Bingley.

Andrew Wood, Community Fundraising Manager at Sue Ryder Manorlands Hospice, has shared what a difference Christmas Treecycling makes to Sue Ryder.

Andrew said: “Last year our Christmas Treecycling service across the UK kept 7,199 trees out of landfill, helping to reduce the impact on the environment. The initiative also raised over £119,000 for Sue Ryder – enough to fund over 4,000 hours of expert and compassionate palliative care from our nurses, so that fewer patients need face death alone.

“By choosing to recycle your real tree with an optional donation to Sue Ryder, your Christmas tree could become the gift of expert care and support for seriously ill people and their loved ones.

“We’re encouraging residents to this year make the tree-mendous choice of an optional donation when you register for our Sue Ryder Christmas Treecycling service this year, so that no one need die or grieve alone.”

This year’s Christmas Treecycling scheme is supported by Skipton Self Drive, Keighley Tree Services and Settle District and Craven district YFC.

Collection capacity for the eco-friendly initiative is limited, so book early to avoid disappointment. For more information and to book your tree collection before noon on 3 January 2025, visit www.sueryder.org/treedales