Sue Ryder Starlight Hike returns for another unforgettable night under the stars in memory of loved ones

Sue Ryder is inviting the West Yorkshire community to walk under the stars this October at its annual Sue Ryder Starlight Hike Worth Valley – a magical evening of remembrance and fundraising in support of its expert end-of-life and bereavement care.

Sue Ryder Starlight Hike Worth Valley, kindly sponsored by Stirk Lambert & Co and supported by Keighley and Worth Valley Railway Ltd, returns on the evening of Saturday 11 October 2025. Friends and families are invited to come together and walk either a 5k or 10k route through the picturesque villages of the Worth Valley, all in memory of someone special.

The evening begins at Oxenhope Railway Station, where participants will board the magical Starlight Express train before setting off on their walk. With entertainment and beautiful lighting along the way, walkers - often dressed in bright lights, glitter, and colourful face paint - will pass through the tranquil grounds of Sue Ryder Manorlands Hospice, where they can pause to reflect and place a star in memory of their loved ones.

As part of Sue Ryder’s continued commitment to sustainability, this year’s event will also feature a donation station where walkers can bring along pre-loved clothes to be sold in Sue Ryder charity shops - reducing waste while supporting vital services.

Rachel Binns, Head of Hospice Fundraising at Sue Ryder Manorlands Hospice, said: “Every year, the atmosphere at Sue Ryder Starlight Hike Worth Valley is truly special. It’s a chance for people to celebrate and remember those they love while raising funds so that Sue Ryder can be there when it matters most. Whether you come along with family, friends, colleagues or walk in quiet reflection, you’ll be making a real difference.

“If you can’t join us on the hike but still want to be part of this incredible event, we are also looking for volunteers to support the event. Contact us to find out more - we can’t wait to see you all there!”

Richard Hudson, Partner from Stirk Lambert & Co, said: “We’re incredibly proud to support Sue Ryder Starlight Hike Worth Valley – it’s a truly moving event that brings our community together to honour loved ones and raise vital funds.

“Supporting this event means helping Sue Ryder continue their incredible work providing expert, compassionate care to people facing the most difficult times in life. At Stirk Lambert & Co, we’re glad to play a part in making that possible.”

Entry fees cover the cost of putting on the event - but it’s the sponsorship raised that helps fund expert, compassionate care. It costs £16,000 a day to run Sue Ryder’s end-of-life services, including from Sue Ryder Manorlands Hospice in Oxenhope.

Participants are encouraged to raise a suggested sponsorship of £100 or more - every step truly counts in helping ensure that no one has to face death or grief alone.

Sign up before 31 July to enjoy an early bird discount of 20% off your entry fee at www.sueryder.org/StarlightWorthValley or contact the fundraising team at [email protected] or call 01535 640430.