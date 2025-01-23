Sue Ryder's Christmas Treecycling Scheme continues to grow

Thousands of pounds have been raised for national healthcare and bereavement charity Sue Ryder thanks to the West Yorkshire communities, whose support of Sue Ryder’s Christmas Treecycling scheme was ‘evergreen’ this year.

The eco-friendly fundraising initiative saw a team of tree-rific volunteers including those from local businesses supporting Sue Ryder Manorlands Hospice in Oxenhope branch out to selected postcodes, collecting real trees for an optional donation.

Some 2,846 trees were collected through the Sue Ryder Treecycling scheme across the Dales, helping to raise £42,557. This contributed to a fir-tastic 9,775 trees collected and £166,777 donated overall across the charity’s six initiatives across the country.

The money raised equates to 6,671 hours of care, helping Sue Ryder reach more people when they really need it, so no one is left to grieve or die alone.

Community fundraising manager Woody battling the snow to collect trees

Real Christmas trees are 100% recyclable, and those collected locally will be used to create renewable energy fuel for biomass burners or used for habitat restoration to support nature. By participating in the Treecycling scheme, residents not only contribute to essential fundraising for Sue Ryder but also help reduce landfill and support sustainability.

Andrew Wood, Community Fundraising Manager at Sue Ryder Manorlands Hospice expressed his gratitude: “We want to extend our heartfelt thanks to everyone who signed up and helped our Christmas Treecycling scheme flourish.

"As Sue Ryder continues to face rising costs to deliver its care, and with the increasing number of people in need of our support, your contributions are more crucial than ever. Your participation helps us be there for more people during the most challenging times of their lives.

"The success of the Sue Ryder Christmas Treecycling Scheme relies entirely on the power of volunteers. Thank you to the local businesses who supported us: Skipton Self Drive, Keighley Tree Services, local Young Farmers Groups, JCB Plastering, Brsk, Yorkshire Paving and TJ's Gardens & DIY. Around 30 volunteers offered their time to support the collections, making this incredible fundraising achievement possible.”

Last year, Sue Ryder provided palliative care to thousands of families across the country, including at Sue Ryder Manorlands Hospice. The charity also offers bereavement support through its online community forum, free bereavement counselling service and Grief Kind Spaces in Skipton, Bingley, Baildon and Bradford, as well as other parts of the country.

For more information on fundraising events, contact the fundraising team at Sue Ryder Manorlands Hospice on 01535 640430 or email: [email protected]