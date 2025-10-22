The Yorkshire Vet’s Peter Wright has hailed the HECK! Community Bus project as a ‘life-saver’ as it celebrates a year of addressing rural isolation and loneliness.

The HECK! Community Bus is marking its first anniversary this month; a year of tackling loneliness and connecting communities across North Yorkshire nearly every day of the week.

The Yorkshire Vet’s Peter Wright believes it has been a life line for residents in rural areas of North Yorkshire by bringing people together.

The project was launched in October 2024 and the HECK! Community Bus has completed 107 trips in its first year, including visits by schools, local charities, and scenic days out, helping hundreds of residents from all walks of life get out, connect, explore and make new memories.

Peter Wright standing outside the HECK Community Bus. (Pic credit: Glen Minikin)

There is a team of volunteers who have committed to helping driving people to and from various areas. Among them is Matty Lewis, 37, from The Fortus Foundation, the youngest driver on the rota, who was inspired to get involved after reading about The Yorkshire Vet, Peter’s appeal for volunteers earlier this year.

Peter has been working with the HECK! Community team since the launch and the project’s success comes amid growing concerns over rural isolation, with research from the Rural Services Network showing that people living in rural areas are nearly twice as likely to experience loneliness due to limited transport links, fewer local services, and social barriers.

The Community Bus is helping to break those barriers, offering everything from day trips for older residents to school visits, charity excursions, and community celebrations.

Peter praised the bus and its volunteers for the difference they’ve made.

“The HECK! Community Bus is a great example of community spirit in action,” he said.

“In rural Yorkshire, isolation and loneliness can be a real challenge, but this bus has become a lifeline, connecting people across generations, from schoolchildren to seniors.

“It’s heart-warming to see so many volunteers, like Matty, stepping forward to help their neighbours and make a real difference.”

Over the last year, the bus has supported local schools including Pickhill, Mowbray, and Moorside, as well as charities such as Community Works, Scott’s Creative, and Visit Masham.

It has taken passengers to destinations ranging from Whitby and Saltburn-by-the-Sea to York Christmas Markets and Ripon Cathedral’s Carol Concert, offering experiences, companionship, and a sense of belonging.

HECK!’s community ambassador, Becky Keeble, said: “When we launched the HECK! Community Bus a year ago, we hoped it would make life a little easier for people in our community.

“What we didn’t expect was just how many friendships, memories, and connections it would create. We’ve seen everyone, from schoolchildren to retirees, travelling together and sharing stories.”

Since the first outing, a community walk at Lancaster Castle on October 24, 2024, the bus has completed 18 trips in 2024 and 89 trips in 2025, with more planned in the months ahead.

The staff have also borrowed the bus for volunteering days, further strengthening ties between the business and the communities it supports.