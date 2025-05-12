This is what you need to know about getting a green mortgage: Andrew Milnes

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While the concept is promising, the reality is that these mortgages vary significantly in their substance and rewards, so it's crucial to look beyond the surface and understand the specifics to decide if it’s right for you.

Some lenders offer slightly more competitive deals if their property already has an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating of A, B, or C, or as an incentive to those buying a new build home. While this might seem appealing at first glance, it provides minimal encouragement for buyers of less energy efficient properties. For example, a homeowner who improves their property from an EPC D rating may only see a negligible reduction in the mortgage rate they’re offered as a result.

In essence, it feels as if some are simply ticking a box, producing a "green" product to comply with government guidelines rather than out of a genuine commitment to sustainability. Nevertheless, there are lenders out there who are truly grasping the nettle.

Andrew Milnes is head of the Mortgage Advice Bureau, Bingley.

Some are already providing substantial financial support in the form of cashback to homeowners who have a genuine desire to retrofit their property - though it’s worth bearing in mind that these have to be existing mortgage customers.

If you’re looking at enhancing your property’s EPC rating, there are endless improvements you can make to enhance its energy efficiency - and it doesn’t have to be at a significant cost. Smaller changes such as switching your lightbulbs to LED-friendly ones, purchasing draught excluders, and extra insulation, will make more of a difference than you’d think.

That being said, it’s well worth looking into more costly home improvements (such as solar panels, upgrading your boiler, and heat pumps), and there are financial options out there that mean you don’t have to break the bank in order to retrofit. For example, Mortgage Advice Bureau’s Resilient Homes proposition can help you find appropriate financial solutions to help fund your larger home improvements, such as installing solar panels.

It's also worth researching government initiatives such as the Boiler Scheme, Great British Insulation Scheme, and Home Upgrade Grant, which can offer financial incentives or relief for certain energy-efficient improvements (subject to eligibility).

For those thinking of becoming a landlord, it’s well worth noting that the race to improve a rental property’s energy efficiency is well underway.

Current legislation outlines that every buy-to-let property will need to have an EPC rating of A, B, or C by 2030, so you’ll need to be factoring in the cost and timeline of these essential improvements now to ensure your properties remain compliant and attractive to tenants in the years ahead.

Ultimately, opting for a green mortgage does offer a wealth of benefits, especially if you're considering making long-term investments in your property's energy efficiency.

At the same time, navigating the green mortgage market can feel complex, making the guidance of a mortgage broker invaluable.