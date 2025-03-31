Self-employed? Here's how to get a mortgage: Andrew Milnes

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Like any mortgage, there’s no one-size-fits-all approach when it comes to being self-employed, which is why seeking advice from an adviser from the beginning is essential. They can take the reins, making the process much more seamless and stress-free, so you can focus on running your business.

Lenders will assess your income based on how you trade, your net profit, dividends and expenses. However, their eligibility criteria can differ. If you apply for a mortgage as a limited company, some lenders will review what you normally earn through PAYE income and dividends. Meanwhile, some will review the profit your business made, while others will look at both your profit and PAYE income.

Lenders used to ask for three years of accounts, as this would give them the most up-to-date overview of your business’ performance. However, some accept newly self-employed individuals who only have one years’ self-employment history, so don’t be put off.

Andrew Milnes, head of the Mortgage Advice Bureau Bingley.

You shouldn’t be surprised if the lender looks at the bigger picture (such as where your work is coming from and how sustainable it is), as opposed to relying solely on three years' worth of accounts. They may also factor in whether you took any grants from the self-employed income support scheme (SEISS) or bounce back loans, and will check whether your tax affairs are up-to-date.

There are some lenders out there who may even base your eligibility on your accounts from the latest tax year. For example, a business that was previously booming may now be a lot quieter, and deemed not as viable from the lender’s perspective. If you’ve made big profits in the past, but your profits have declined over the last couple of years, they will probably pay more attention to the latter and be hesitant to lend you the amount you need.

When you’re self-employed, the expertise and guidance of an experienced mortgage adviser is worth its weight in gold. They’ll be up-to-speed on which lenders are most suited to your specific needs, navigating the complexities associated with mortgage applications as a self-employed individual.

During your appointment, your adviser will ask for the information provided to Inland Revenue (such as your SA302 – self-assessment – tax calculation and tax year overview) to determine your eligibility. They will then decide on the most suitable way to approach the application process that will provide you with the maximum borrowing capacity.

Regardless of what time in the tax year you’re looking at buying a property, it’s well worth getting this organised ahead of submitting a mortgage application.

While the process of getting a mortgage when you’re self-employed may seem more complicated at first glance, it’s not the case. There are a range of mortgage options available, and as long as you stay organised and prepare the right documentation, you’ll be well on the way to achieving your homeownership goals.