West Yorkshire man shaves head for Sue Ryder Manorlands Hospice in tribute to his dad

23-year-old Harry Mackley has braved the shave in memory of his dad, Robert, who died from cancer in March this year aged 59.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The heartfelt challenge not only honoured Harry’s father, but also raised vital funds for Sue Ryder Manorlands Hospice, whose staff provided compassionate care during Robert’s final days.

On November 12, Harry, from Oxenhope, went from a full head of hair to a new bald look, exceeding his fundraising target and raising £1,700 for Sue Ryder. On the challenge, Harry says: “I took it all in my stride, although I do keep forgetting my hair has gone until I see my reflection.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thinking of his dad and all the memories they shared, Harry reflects: “I couldn’t ask for a better dad. He was incredibly loving.”

Harry's headshave

Their shared passions included model railways and attending rail shows, along with a love for Tolkien’s Lord of the Rings.

Following his father's death, Harry knew he wanted to give back and raise awareness about the vital role Sue Ryder Manorlands Hospice plays in the community.

“I felt like I had to do something; I hate feeling helpless and losing my dad made me feel the most helpless I’ve ever been, so I wanted to do something for those who did help him," he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The nurses and doctors at the hospice weren’t just medical professionals; they were sympathetic, compassionate and understanding, helping to ease my dad's mind during his final days.

“Shaving my head is my way of honouring him and the hospice that helped us during such a difficult time. My dad would probably think I’m a little crazy for going bald, but I know he’d be proud that I’m doing something good for others.”

As for the reaction of others, Harry says: “Most people have told me the new cut suits me, but I disagree. Everyone’s been super thrilled with how much I’ve raised and how it’s all gone so I couldn’t be happier.”

Harry’s mission is to inspire support for the essential work Sue Ryder Manorlands Hospice does.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He says, “You don’t have to be the one with the tumour to know that cancer is a nightmare. Even though what I’m doing is just a drop in an ocean of needed support, it’s no less important. Sue Ryder relies on donations from the community to keep helping families like mine.”