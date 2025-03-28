Work progresses on new phase of homes at Century View in Golcar

Construction work is progressing well on the second phase of properties at Jones Homes’ Century View development in Golcar.

The housebuilder is delivering 21 new homes on a 1.8-acre site off Swallow Lane, next to where it has built and sold 19 properties in phase one.

Work began on this latest phase in September last year and the first properties are due to be completed late summer.

There will be 17 properties for private sale and four affordable homes. All the homes will have an electric vehicle charging point and at least two off-road parking spaces, while more than 500 square metres of public open space will have been created within the whole development.

A street scene CGI at Century View

Jayne Swift, Sales and Marketing Director for Jones Homes Yorkshire, said: “This latest collection of homes at Century View will continue to meet the significant demand for new housing in the area. This has been evident in the extremely high levels of interest we have witnessed from prospective buyers. Just three days after we announced that our sales centre would be opening on 21 March, we were inundated with telephone calls and our VIP weekend appointments were full within hours for the launch weekend.

“The mix of house sizes and styles has been carefully chosen to meet the specific needs of local buyers, with spacious three-bedroom family homes accounting for more than a half of the properties in this latest phase. As well as a range of three, four and five-bedroom houses for the private market, there will also be four affordable three-bedroom properties – two available as starter homes and two for social rent.”

As part of the planning agreement for the properties, Jones Homes will provide funding of more than £80,000 for education, public open spaces, and ecology measures.

Jayne said: “With the sales centre now open, we are looking forward to opening a four-bedroom show home at the site in late summer and to handing over the keys to the first residents soon afterwards.”