Young Snooker Star Receives Bursary Boost to Support Sporting and Educational Goals

A rising star of the UK disability snooker scene has received a welcome boost thanks to a £1,000 bursary awarded as part of UKSE’s 50th anniversary community programme.

Cullen, who has been training at the academy for around four years, was recently crowned UK Junior Disability Snooker Champion at the 2025 Open Junior Disability Snooker Championships. The victory was made even more special when he was presented with his trophy at the Crucible Theatre by snooker legend Neal Foulds.

The talented young player, who trains at the Stephen Harrison Snooker Academy in Sheffield, has used the bursary to purchase a new suit for competition events, upgrade to a high-quality snooker cue, and buy essential books and materials to support his home education.

Cullen lives with Noonan syndrome and is home-schooled due to health and anxiety challenges. Attending the academy has not only supported his sporting development but also provided a space where he has built confidence, made lasting friendships, and discovered a renewed sense of purpose.

(L-R) Stephen Harrison, Steve Lyon, Cullen’s mum Tracy and Cullen.

The Stephen Harrison Snooker Academy, now in its 18th year, serves more than 250 people each week and has helped develop two World Disability Snooker Champions. The academy continues to play a key role in supporting disabled individuals across Sheffield through sport, social connection, and personal growth.

Cullen is now preparing for a busy 2025/26 season, with the aim to compete in local leagues and eventually represent Sheffield at inter-county level.

Stephen Harrison, founder and coach at the Academy, has been closely involved in Cullen’s progress: “We’re incredibly grateful to UKSE for supporting Cullen with this bursary.

“The funding has made a real difference, helping him access essential equipment and educational tools, and giving him the opportunity to continue pursuing his dreams in snooker and beyond.

“It’s support like this that allows young people to grow with confidence and purpose.”

Steve Lyon, Regional Manager at UKSE, said: “Cullen is a fantastic example of how determination, talent and the right support can help young people overcome challenges and thrive.

“We’re proud to contribute to his journey through our 50th anniversary bursary initiative and wish him every success both at the snooker table and in his studies.”

This bursary is part of UKSE’s 50th anniversary celebrations, marking five decades of investing in people, businesses, and communities across the UK.

UKSE provides loans and equity finance of up to £1.5m to existing growing businesses, particularly those creating jobs – for further information, please contact the team on 0114 2700 933.