This is allowing for exploitation by criminals smuggling black market meat and products at risk of foot and mouth disease to autoclear into the country, it said.

The report is the latest piece of research from the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Efra) Committee as part of its Parliamentary inquiry into biosecurity.

Last week, it published an investigation showing how alarming amounts of illegal meat, at risk of diseases like African swine fever, are being smuggled through UK ports with ease, which could prove “catastrophic” to British farming.

Today, the Efra Committee has released its probe into the oversight of border controls by the Government.

It said that the Department for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) “has no effective system of oversight”, which is giving opportunities to smuggling gangs.

MPs said the previous government’s biosecurity programme was never realised, which is “not simply an operational concern but continues to present real threats to the health of UK animals and plants and therefore the viability of our agricultural and horticultural sectors”.

They found that varying inspection rates at different ports across the country has created a system that can be gamed by people seeking to dodge costs or import illegal goods.

In particular, the report highlighted issues with the IT systems, which in January failed to update for six days despite a foot and mouth outbreak being detected in Germany.

The government introduced a ban on meat and dairy products from Germany immediately, however the committee heard how at-risk shipments continued to enter the UK by auto-clearing the IT system.

No foot and mouth cases have been detected in the UK, however Efra Committee member and Bridlington and the Wolds MP Charlie Dewhirst said: “We’ve been lucky this time, but it’s a warning.”

“Despite the best efforts of the operating teams and management, the operations are failing, leaving the UK’s biosecurity at serious risk and allowing opportunities for criminal enterprise,” Efra Committee chair Alistair Carmichael said.

“Our report describes the numerous problems and inadequacies which are making it impossible for the designated authorities to do their job.

“These problems arise from a failure by successive governments to appreciate the gravity of the threat, listen to stakeholders, address problems in real time and to understand that, even in a time of scarcity these operations must be adequately funded.”

A Government spokesperson said: “Rebuilding the UK’s biosecurity remains a key government priority, and we are investing £1bn in a new National Biosecurity Centre to boost our world leading facilities and protect our farmers, food supply and economy.