Boy, 8, dies after being shot in the head on farm near Yorkshire Dales

Footage shows police cars beside a field where an eight-year-old boy died after being shot in the head.

The boy suffered serious head and face injuries in the tragic incident on a farm near Warcop, Cumbria, yesterday at around 2.50pm (Sat).

Sadly, he passed away overnight after being taken to hospital in an air ambulance.

Cumbria Constabulary said the firearm was secured by officers at the scene and a man in his 60s was arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter following his death.

Locals described seeing officers and paramedics 'purposefully marching' across the small field, just off the A66, not long after the shooting.

One resident, who asked not to be named, said: “When I first came across it, it was about 3pm when I was heading out towards Penrith.

Police at the scene where an eight-year-old boy was shot in the head on a farm near Warcop, Cumbria | Frank Chalmers / SWNS

“I saw the medical emergency helicopter in the small field. There’s a level field and then a field rising quite steeply up to where the solitary police car was.

“It must have just been called in. I think everything was happening at that time.