Farmers are at their wits end and can you blame them? - Emma Ryan

Sign up to our Country Post newsletter - Rural life and farming news from across Yorkshire. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Prices paid by supermarkets, disease outbreaks, bad winters, bad summers, spates in rural crime, changes in society – you name it, farming has had it. The industry, people, policies adapt and move on.

This time, the fear of the current climate in agriculture (and I don’t mean the unusually warm spring) seems next level. It feels sinister, calculated and on the brink of collapse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It won’t just affect farmers, it will affect every person in this country who eats. So for the UK, some 67m people.

A farmer make haste and gathers in the drying grass during harvest in a field near Farndale, North Yorkshire. Picture By Yorkshire Post Photographer, James Hardisty.

To feed this many people the Government allocates the farming industry £5bn across two years it says proudly. That’s £2.5bn each year. It goes on to say there are around 200,000 farms in the UK so that is £12,500 each.

To buy a second-hand tractor costs £100,000 plus. Staff costs, livestock, feed, grain, seeds, agronomists – not even touching the surface of inputs and costs which need to go into a farm.

However, the government thinks it gives too much time and money to the agricultural industry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the other hand, it spends more than £300bn each year on welfare benefits. You don’t need to be a social scientist to surmise not every one of these claims is genuine. The government spends more than £6.5bn a year on obesity related health care.

By investing more in farming you could tackle these two issues right there. Farms need labour and there are currently 1.6m unemployed people in the UK. Obesity can be tackled with better diets, access to cheaper fruit and vegetables, quality meat.

It is cheaper, though, to buy four takeaway sausage rolls than it is to buy a packet of chicken, vegetables and potatoes from a supermarket. But don’t worry about eating healthy – you can get slimming injections on the NHS!

As part of the Yorkshire Post’s farming special this weekend, it speaks to three farmers. The feeling within the industry, as changes to IHT, SFI payments, and now seemingly the whole environment budget is set to be slashed further – is farmers are at their wits’ end.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And can you blame them? More worryingly, this is not a hardened, cynical, unwilling to adapt farmer saying this. This is a 29 year-old woman with a degree in Human, Social, and Political Sciences from the University of Cambridge and an MSc in Rural Estate Management.

Rebecca Wilson left a job as a rural surveyor to work on the family farm and continue it beyond the five generations it has currently been in the family for.

Over the last few years I have spoken to Rebecca before, read interviews, seen her social media posts, listened to snippets of her podcasts.

She has always been enthusiastic and passionate about farming, championed it as a valued profession.