New £1bn national biosecurity centre investment after foot and mouth criticism
The announcement is part of a new national security strategy being unveiled today, and the facility will join a network of government laboratories to protect the public and respond to biological security risks.
The funding for the next phase of a biosecurity centre at Weybridge, Surrey, comes after warnings from the National Audit Office that the Government was not properly prepared for a major outbreak of animal disease.
The Yorkshire Post previously reported concerns at how a number of at-risk products managed to make it through UK border controls from countries with a foot and mouth outbreak.
Animal diseases such as bird flu, bluetongue and African swine fever can pose serious threats to England’s farming sector, food security, and wildlife, and are a major and increasing risk to public health.
Since September 2022, the Port of Dover Health Authority has confiscated more than 200 tonnes of black market meat, much of which would have originated from countries like Romania where African swine fever has been detected.
The Government has been forced to ban personal meat and dairy imports from Europe to try and stop the spread of animal diseases.
The “record” investment will complete the redevelopment of the crumbling animal science facilities at Weybridge, which the NAO recently warned was at “very high” risk of site failure.
It aims to enhance detection, surveillance and control measures for high-risk animal diseases such as foot and mouth, officials said.
Environment Secretary Steve Reed said: “The first role of any Government is national security.
“That is why we are making a record investment into the nation’s biosecurity capabilities and, in turn, our national security, after years of chronic underfunding.
“Farmers and food producers will now be better protected from diseases, our food security strengthened, and public health better safeguarded against future pandemics.”
Jenny Stewart, senior science director at the Animal and Plant Health Agency, which runs the labs, said the funding was a “vital milestone” in the delivery of the new facilities.
“Our scientists and specialists at Weybridge are at the heart of the UK’s disease surveillance and response capability and provide a global centre of expertise.
“Investment on this scale will enable them to continue their critical work in modern, fit-for-purpose facilities, supported by the very latest technologies.”
