NFU 'extremely concerned' about risk of animal disease outbreak in UK

President Tom Bradshaw was responding to a Public Accounts Committee inquiry, which is examining the UK’s resilience to threats from animal diseases.

The Yorkshire Post previously reported concerns at how a number of at-risk products managed to make it through UK border controls from countries with a foot and mouth outbreak.

However, the Department for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs said its commitment to keeping the country safe from disease is “unwavering”.

A National Audit Office report last month said the Government is not properly prepared for the growing risk from animal diseases and would struggle to cope with a major outbreak.

It said diseases such as bird flu, bluetongue and African swine fever can pose serious threats to the farming sector, food security, human health and wildlife, and costs associated with an outbreak can spiral into the billions of pounds.

The NFU previously warned that the UK is unacceptably exposed to the risks of such highly contagious diseases.

Mr Bradshaw said: “We are extremely concerned about the UK’s vulnerability to disease outbreak, having seen the catastrophic effect previous outbreaks have had on British farming.

“Resilience is at an all-time low after years of decline. It’s an issue we have repeatedly warned ministers about and we are very worried by findings from the recent NAO report which further substantiate our concerns.

“We support their recommendations and urge Defra to act swiftly to address them.

“The knock-on effect of disease outbreak on food production and the economy is one the UK cannot afford.

“We believe that preparing effective systems, preventing disease with a cross-departmental biosecurity strategy and protecting UK livestock with effective border controls should be core functions of Defra's resilience to animal disease.”

Defra recently announced a £1bn investment in a new national biosecurity centre.

Biosecurity Minister Baroness Hayman said: “This Government’s commitment to maintaining the country’s biosecurity in the face of the mounting risks of disease is unwavering – we will do whatever it takes to protect our farmers and economy.