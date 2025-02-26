Farming roadmap and food strategy

Steve Reed outlined a 25-year farming roadmap and food strategy at the NFU conference, which he said would put make farms more resilient and profitable.

He said it will ensure farming is a “sector which recognises restoring nature is not in competition with sustainable food production, but is essential to it”.

The Environment Secretary announced measures including extending the seasonal worker visa scheme for five years and support for precision breeding.

He also said government catering contracts will have to favour “high quality, high welfare products that British producers are well placed to meet”.

Mr Reed said: “Ours is an outward-facing trading nation, but I want to be clear that we will never lower our food standards in trade agreements.”

He announced £30m to increase payment rates in higher level stewardship schemes, to reward farmers at the forefront of nature-friendly farming schemes.