Great Yorkshire Show organisers cancel pig classes after illness scare

Have your say

There will be no pig classes at next week's Great Yorkshire Show.

Show organisers confirmed today that pigs will not be welcome at the Showground due to an 'unconfirmed' case of an unspecified illness at another agricultural show in recent weeks.

Last year, 432 pigs were entered into classes at the event.

34 unseen photos of the Great Yorkshire Show in years gone by

A statement from the Great Yorkshire Show said:-

"We have taken the decision to cancel all pig classes at this year’s Great Yorkshire Show.

"This is not a decision taken lightly and has been taken as a matter of precaution due to one unconfirmed report of a pig showing signs of illness at a recent show.

"Animal welfare is of paramount importance to us and Great Yorkshire Show organisers have taken this step as a precautionary measure to eliminate any potential risk."

The Great Yorkshire Show begins in Harrogate next week and runs from July 9-11. Here's all you need to know about visiting the Show.