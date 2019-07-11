Great Yorkshire Show visitors cross the ocean to meet their Yorkshire vet hero Julian Norton

Thirty years ago, when a 17-year-old Julian Norton first visited the Great Yorkshire Show and got sunburnt, he could not have imagined then the lengths people would go to now just be at the same event as him.

Such has been his rise, becoming an accomplished countryside vet and by happy circumstance the co-star of the hugely popular Channel 5 series, The Yorkshire Vet, that people are prepared to cross oceans just to sample his world.

The Yorkshire Post columnist was at the Harrogate showground to sign copies of his books - including 'On Call with a Yorkshire Vet' featuring tales from his columns in this newspaper - as well as play his part as a special guest on the show’s two-part TV highlights series, Today at The Great Yorkshire Show.

After being autograph-hunted by visitors from all over the country, he said he was particularly astounded to hear the tale of two visitors from across the Atlantic.

“Probably the most bizarre thing that’s happened to me at the show was two people who had come from Ontario, Canada, and said they didn’t know anything about the event until they saw it on an early series of The Yorkshire Vet and they saw we were here, and so they specifically came over here for their holidays this summer to visit the show and see me," he said.

“It’s an amazing thing, and amazing to think that without really trying, that little incident was another two visitors to Yorkshire.”

At the 159th show two years ago, Mr Norton stepped out on the catwalk in the fashion pavilion. This year, he has been scrambling up an 80ft pole for the ‘Today at...’ programme, pipping show co-host Jules Hudson in a race.

“The pole climbing was quite hard, as the top the pole was wobbling, but I had a great view over the showground.”

He added: “I think this year’s show is the best I’ve ever been to.”

Read Mr Norton's next column in The Yorkshire Post this Saturday.