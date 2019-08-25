The best pictures from Wensleydale Show 2019
The 105th annual Wensleydale Agricultural Show has been held in Leyburn.
The traditional Dales show on Saturday (August 24) featured an extensive range of competitive events for livestock including sheep, cattle, horses and poultry.
1. Vintage tractors on display
Oscar Handley aged two from Askrigg checking out the vintage tractors at Wensleydale Show .
jpimedia
2. Pony and trap
Maisie Walton, 16, driving her pony Julianna around the main ring at Wensleydale Show in the exercise carriage class.
jpimedia
3. Black beauty
Richie Longstaff from Teesdale driving his seven-year-old Dales pony around the main ring at Wensleydale Show in the exercise carraige class.
jpimedia
4. Crafted walking sticks
Eva Bell from, Pudsey, Leeds, taking an interest in a sheepdog headed walking stick on the Stickcraft stand at Wensleydale Show.
jpimedia
