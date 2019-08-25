Making sure the Swaledale sheep look their best ready for judging at Wensleydale Show .

The best pictures from Wensleydale Show 2019

The 105th annual Wensleydale Agricultural Show has been held in Leyburn.

The traditional Dales show on Saturday (August 24) featured an extensive range of competitive events for livestock including sheep, cattle, horses and poultry.

Oscar Handley aged two from Askrigg checking out the vintage tractors at Wensleydale Show .

1. Vintage tractors on display

Maisie Walton, 16, driving her pony Julianna around the main ring at Wensleydale Show in the exercise carriage class.

2. Pony and trap

Richie Longstaff from Teesdale driving his seven-year-old Dales pony around the main ring at Wensleydale Show in the exercise carraige class.

3. Black beauty

Eva Bell from, Pudsey, Leeds, taking an interest in a sheepdog headed walking stick on the Stickcraft stand at Wensleydale Show.

4. Crafted walking sticks

