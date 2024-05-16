The Complete University Guide for 2025 has been published and 11 universities on the list are based in Yorkshire - here are their overall scores and rankings.

The Complete University Guide has released its league tables that rank the best universities in the UK, overall and in 74 subject areas.

It’s always a difficult task to pick a university to study for at least three years, so it is helpful to have a list to guide you by showing you the top universities in the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Many of these universities have either moved up the list or moved down and there are various categories that have been given scores including ‘entry standards’, ‘student satisfaction’ and ‘graduate prospects’.

Relief sculpture by Allen Johnson at Leeds University. (Pic credit: English Heritage / Heritage Images / Getty Images)

Top 11 universities in Yorkshire and their overall rankings

1 - University of York

University ranking (2025): 17

University ranking (2024): 16

Change in rank: -1

Overall score (out of 1,000): 787 (79%)

Entry standards (out of 212): 157 (74%)

Student satisfaction (out of 4): 3.07 (77%)

Research quality (out of 4): 3.45 (86%)

Graduate prospects (out of 100%): 83%

2 - University of Sheffield

University ranking (2025): 18

University ranking (2024): 20

Change in rank: +2

Overall score (out of 1,000): 778 (78%)

Entry standards (out of 212): 157 (74%)

Student satisfaction (out of 4): 3.14 (78%)

Research quality (out of 4): 3.40 (85%)

Graduate prospects (out of 100%): 85%

3 - University of Leeds

University ranking (2025): 23

University ranking (2024): 22

Change in rank: -1

Overall score (out of 1,000): 768 (77%)

Entry standards (out of 212): 162 (76%)

Student satisfaction (out of 4): 2.97 (74%)

Research quality (out of 4): 3.35 (84%)

Graduate prospects (out of 100%): 85%

4 - Sheffield Hallam University

University ranking (2025): 64

University ranking (2024): 63

Change in rank: -1

Overall score (out of 1,000): 624 (62%)

Entry standards (out of 212): 121 (57%)

Student satisfaction (out of 4): 2.93 (73%)

Research quality (out of 4): 2.93 (73%)

Graduate prospects (out of 100%): 78%

5 - University of Huddersfield

University ranking (2025): 67

University ranking (2024): 70

Change in rank: +3

Overall score (out of 1,000): 623 (62%)

Entry standards (out of 212): 129 (61%)

Student satisfaction (out of 4): 3.04 (76%)

Research quality (out of 4): 2.80 (70%)

Graduate prospects (out of 100%): 74%

6 - University of Hull

University ranking (2025): 76

University ranking (2024): 76

Change in rank: 0

Overall score (out of 1,000): 602 (60%)

Entry standards (out of 212): 127 (60%)

Student satisfaction (out of 4): 3.12 (78%)

Research quality (out of 4): 3.10 (78%)

Graduate prospects (out of 100%): 77%

7 - Leeds Beckett University

University ranking (2025): 78

University ranking (2024): 66

Change in rank: -12

Overall score (out of 1,000): 601 (60%)

Entry standards (out of 212): 124 (58%)

Student satisfaction (out of 4): 3.08 (77%)

Research quality (out of 4): 2.68 (67%)

Graduate prospects (out of 100%): 71%

8 - York St John University

University ranking (2025): 98

University ranking (2024): 107

Change in rank: +9

Overall score (out of 1,000): 557 (56%)

Entry standards (out of 212): 119 (56%)

Student satisfaction (out of 4): 3.14 (79%)

Research quality (out of 4): 2.43 (61%)

Graduate prospects (out of 100%): 74%

9 - Leeds Arts University

University ranking (2025): 108

University ranking (2024): 94

Change in rank: -14

Overall score (out of 1,000): 527 (53%)

Entry standards (out of 212): 148 (70%)

Student satisfaction (out of 4): 3.14 (78%)

Research quality (out of 4): 1.74 (44%)

Graduate prospects (out of 100%): 60%

10 - University of Bradford

University ranking (2025): 109

University ranking (2024): 105

Change in rank: -4

Overall score (out of 1,000): 523 (52%)

Entry standards (out of 212): 132 (62%)

Student satisfaction (out of 4): 2.93 (73%)

Research quality (out of 4): 2.85 (71%)

Graduate prospects (out of 100%): 79%

11 - Leeds Trinity University

University ranking (2025): 116

University ranking (2024): 121

Change in rank: +5

Overall score (out of 1,000): 504 (50%)

Entry standards (out of 212): 113 (53%)

Student satisfaction (out of 4): 2.97 (74%)

Research quality (out of 4): 2.11 (53%)