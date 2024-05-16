Complete University Guide 2025: Best universities in Yorkshire, their overall scores and how rankings have changed since last year
The Complete University Guide has released its league tables that rank the best universities in the UK, overall and in 74 subject areas.
It’s always a difficult task to pick a university to study for at least three years, so it is helpful to have a list to guide you by showing you the top universities in the country.
Many of these universities have either moved up the list or moved down and there are various categories that have been given scores including ‘entry standards’, ‘student satisfaction’ and ‘graduate prospects’.
Top 11 universities in Yorkshire and their overall rankings
1 - University of York
University ranking (2025): 17
University ranking (2024): 16
Change in rank: -1
Overall score (out of 1,000): 787 (79%)
Entry standards (out of 212): 157 (74%)
Student satisfaction (out of 4): 3.07 (77%)
Research quality (out of 4): 3.45 (86%)
Graduate prospects (out of 100%): 83%
2 - University of Sheffield
University ranking (2025): 18
University ranking (2024): 20
Change in rank: +2
Overall score (out of 1,000): 778 (78%)
Entry standards (out of 212): 157 (74%)
Student satisfaction (out of 4): 3.14 (78%)
Research quality (out of 4): 3.40 (85%)
Graduate prospects (out of 100%): 85%
3 - University of Leeds
University ranking (2025): 23
University ranking (2024): 22
Change in rank: -1
Overall score (out of 1,000): 768 (77%)
Entry standards (out of 212): 162 (76%)
Student satisfaction (out of 4): 2.97 (74%)
Research quality (out of 4): 3.35 (84%)
Graduate prospects (out of 100%): 85%
4 - Sheffield Hallam University
University ranking (2025): 64
University ranking (2024): 63
Change in rank: -1
Overall score (out of 1,000): 624 (62%)
Entry standards (out of 212): 121 (57%)
Student satisfaction (out of 4): 2.93 (73%)
Research quality (out of 4): 2.93 (73%)
Graduate prospects (out of 100%): 78%
5 - University of Huddersfield
University ranking (2025): 67
University ranking (2024): 70
Change in rank: +3
Overall score (out of 1,000): 623 (62%)
Entry standards (out of 212): 129 (61%)
Student satisfaction (out of 4): 3.04 (76%)
Research quality (out of 4): 2.80 (70%)
Graduate prospects (out of 100%): 74%
6 - University of Hull
University ranking (2025): 76
University ranking (2024): 76
Change in rank: 0
Overall score (out of 1,000): 602 (60%)
Entry standards (out of 212): 127 (60%)
Student satisfaction (out of 4): 3.12 (78%)
Research quality (out of 4): 3.10 (78%)
Graduate prospects (out of 100%): 77%
7 - Leeds Beckett University
University ranking (2025): 78
University ranking (2024): 66
Change in rank: -12
Overall score (out of 1,000): 601 (60%)
Entry standards (out of 212): 124 (58%)
Student satisfaction (out of 4): 3.08 (77%)
Research quality (out of 4): 2.68 (67%)
Graduate prospects (out of 100%): 71%
8 - York St John University
University ranking (2025): 98
University ranking (2024): 107
Change in rank: +9
Overall score (out of 1,000): 557 (56%)
Entry standards (out of 212): 119 (56%)
Student satisfaction (out of 4): 3.14 (79%)
Research quality (out of 4): 2.43 (61%)
Graduate prospects (out of 100%): 74%
9 - Leeds Arts University
University ranking (2025): 108
University ranking (2024): 94
Change in rank: -14
Overall score (out of 1,000): 527 (53%)
Entry standards (out of 212): 148 (70%)
Student satisfaction (out of 4): 3.14 (78%)
Research quality (out of 4): 1.74 (44%)
Graduate prospects (out of 100%): 60%
10 - University of Bradford
University ranking (2025): 109
University ranking (2024): 105
Change in rank: -4
Overall score (out of 1,000): 523 (52%)
Entry standards (out of 212): 132 (62%)
Student satisfaction (out of 4): 2.93 (73%)
Research quality (out of 4): 2.85 (71%)
Graduate prospects (out of 100%): 79%
11 - Leeds Trinity University
University ranking (2025): 116
University ranking (2024): 121
Change in rank: +5
Overall score (out of 1,000): 504 (50%)
Entry standards (out of 212): 113 (53%)
Student satisfaction (out of 4): 2.97 (74%)
Research quality (out of 4): 2.11 (53%)
Graduate prospects (out of 100%): 73%
