Fulneck School closure raised in Parliament

Leeds peer Lord Caine has told the House of Lords of his sadness following the news that Fulneck School in Pudsey is to close.

Speaking in a debate on Thursday afternoon, he reminded the House that the school had been established in 1753, during the reign of King George II, but will now shut its doors for the final time in July.

“Fulneck, for those who do not know, is famous for educating, among others, the great Liberal Prime Minister Herbert Asquith and the late great Dame Diana Rigg—otherwise known to some as Mrs Peel—along with a very close friend of mine, who was absolutely devastated to hear the news this morning,” he said.

“Fulneck is part of a Moravian settlement in Pudsey, which includes a grade 1 listed church and many other listed buildings. It is a unique part of the heritage of Leeds and the broader West Riding of Yorkshire, a large part of which will now be lost forever.”

The Conservative peer, who was born in Leeds and continues to live in the city, said he would not argue that the imposition of VAT was the only reason for the closure of the school.

He continued: “The school’s own statement refers to problems of falling numbers in recent years. However, the statement points to significantly rising administrative costs. Surely the broader point here is that, for a large number of small, independent schools across the country that have been struggling to keep their heads above water in recent years, the imposition of VAT and increases in employer national insurance are policies that will sink them.”