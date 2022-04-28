A team of six inspectors from the education watchdog visited Harrogate Grammar School over two days in March, judging the school in five different areas.

The inspectors were pleased with what they saw as the school was rated as outstanding in all five areas; the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management and Sixth Form provision.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Their report - which will be published in full on the Ofsted website in the coming days - said: "Harrogate Grammar School is an extremely rewarding place to learn. Pupils benefit from an exceptional curriculum.

Harrogate Grammar School has been rated outstanding by Ofsted

"Effective teaching and assessment enable pupils to learn well. This depth of knowledge is sustained from key stage 3 to the sixth form.

"Through sports, outdoor pursuits and performance opportunities, pupils develop their skills and self-confidence. Pupils are articulate and polite. They are keen to engage in discussion and debate. Teachers make sure that pupils’ views are heard.

"Pupils are attentive to their teachers and to one another. They listen to different opinions and evaluate arguments. Pupils attend well and behave very well. Teachers build an atmosphere of courtesy and respect."

The school was last visited by Ofsted in 2012, when it has a subject inspection, but the last full inspection was in 2007. It comes after the Government removed legislation which made outstanding schools exempt from inspection.

Since it was introduced in September 2021, only half of schools have retained their outstanding rating.

Headteacher Neil Renton said: “We would like to thank our students for their commitment and engagement to our school not only during the inspection, but also over the challenging few years of disruption that they have faced. We would also like to thank parents for their continued support and look forward to further working with our community to deliver our core purpose of excellence for all.

"We would like to thank our staff who give such exceptional service to our school and thank our governing body for their challenge and support. Finally, we would like to thank colleagues across our Trust who provide support to Harrogate Grammar School in so many ways.

"It makes us very proud to see the exceptional commitment that we experience every day from our community, being recognised in this way.”

Paul Cotton, the chair of Governors, added: “The Ofsted report captures so clearly what takes place each and every day at the school. Harrogate Grammar School is indeed an extremely rewarding place to learn. Governors look forward to supporting and challenging the school so that we develop even further, pioneer and continue to deliver excellence for all.”

Chief executive officer of the Red Kite Learning Trust which runs the school, Richard Sheriff, said: “Students benefit from an exceptional curriculum at Harrogate Grammar School.