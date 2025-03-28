Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The school opened in 1753, and has educated Liberal Prime Minister Herbert Asquith and the actress Dame Diana Rigg.

Baron Caine, a Conservative political adviser who grew up in Leeds, spoke in the House of Lords about his sadness to hear of the closure.

The state-educated peer said: “Fulneck is part of a Moravian settlement in Pudsey, which includes a Grade I-listed church and many other listed buildings.

“It is a unique part of the heritage of Leeds and the broader West Riding of Yorkshire, a large part of which will now be lost forever.”

The school sits in the Leeds West and Pudsey constituency of Chancellor Rachel Reeves, who has levied VAT on private schools fees for the first time this year.

Baron Caine added: “I will not argue that the imposition of VAT is the only reason for the closure of the school; in fact, the school’s own statement refers to problems of falling numbers in recent years.

“However, the statement points to significantly rising administrative costs.

“Surely the broader point here is that, for a large number of small, independent schools across the country that have been struggling to keep their heads above water in recent years, the imposition of VAT and increases in employer national insurance are policies that will sink them.”

Baron Caine added that he was concerned that 300 pupils would have to find places in the state sector.

