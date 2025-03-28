Heritage of Leeds and West Yorkshire 'will be lost forever' by closure of Fulneck School
The Moravian boarding school in Pudsey, which has 300 pupils, announced on Monday that it will shut its doors on July 8.
The school opened in 1753, and has educated Liberal Prime Minister Herbert Asquith and the actress Dame Diana Rigg.
Baron Caine, a Conservative political adviser who grew up in Leeds, spoke in the House of Lords about his sadness to hear of the closure.
The state-educated peer said: “Fulneck is part of a Moravian settlement in Pudsey, which includes a Grade I-listed church and many other listed buildings.
“It is a unique part of the heritage of Leeds and the broader West Riding of Yorkshire, a large part of which will now be lost forever.”
The school sits in the Leeds West and Pudsey constituency of Chancellor Rachel Reeves, who has levied VAT on private schools fees for the first time this year.
Baron Caine added: “I will not argue that the imposition of VAT is the only reason for the closure of the school; in fact, the school’s own statement refers to problems of falling numbers in recent years.
“However, the statement points to significantly rising administrative costs.
“Surely the broader point here is that, for a large number of small, independent schools across the country that have been struggling to keep their heads above water in recent years, the imposition of VAT and increases in employer national insurance are policies that will sink them.”
Baron Caine added that he was concerned that 300 pupils would have to find places in the state sector.
On Monday, a letter went out to parents saying: “Despite the dedicated efforts of the school and the Fulneck Trustees to sustain pupil numbers, a continued decline in enrolment, combined with rising operational costs, has made it increasingly challenging to maintain financial viability.”
