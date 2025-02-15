Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Northern Powerhouse Partnership, which carried out the analysis, has warned that without urgent action, the attendance crisis risks further deepening the inequalities already faced by many children.

In Knowsley, Merseyside, unauthorised absences have reached 7.3 per cent, two and a half times the national average of 2.9 per cent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Bradford and Middlesbrough, the rate is 5.2 per cent, while in Sheffield it is 4.7 per cent.

The only Southern local authority in the top 10 is the London borough of Islington.

The data, the NPP says, highlights the urgent need for the Government to tackle the root causes of persistent and severe non-attendance as part of a drive to narrow the North-South education divide.

Experts say that such absences severely impact children’s life chances and also will have effects on the economy and wider society.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bridget Phillipson

Last year, the Government put an additional £15 million into the attendance mentoring scheme, which focuses on areas with high levels of unauthorised absences.

Baroness Longfield, the former Children’s Commissioner said that “many schools are struggling as a result of the falling value of pupil premium, and deserve the same opportunities as their more affluent peers in other parts of the country”.

The Ilkley-based founder of the Centre for Young Lives explained: “For many of the families on the lowest incomes, the cost of living crisis, including struggling to meet the costs of transport and uniform, can lead to some children experiencing a double hit of lost learning – the Covid pandemic followed by a fall in school attendance since.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Prime Minister has set the challenge of addressing the North – South divide in education. More of the same isn’t good enough.

“We need an education system that works for all children, including those from the most disadvantaged backgrounds, particularly some of the poorest areas in the North.”

Former Children's Commissioner Anne Longfield

Henri Murison, chief executive of the Northern Powerhouse Partnership, added: “The government has rightly acknowledged that raising standards on average across the country, when so many of the most disadvantaged have been left behind in northern towns and cities, isn’t good enough.”

“Northern school leaders and those across the public and private sectors stand ready to work together to tackle the attendance crisis, but we cannot repeat the mistakes of the last government to try and do more and more from Whitehall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That means instead locally delivered and tailored solutions, building on what worked in our Opportunity Areas in places including Blackpool and Bradford before the last administration abolished them.”

The £15m funding announced by the Government last year included placing pupils on a mentoring programme, where they will be supported with attendance over a 12 to 20-week period.

At the time, the Education Secretary said: “Tackling the national epidemic of school absence is non-negotiable if we are to break down the barriers to opportunity so many young people face.

“For too long persistent absence has held back young people across the country and denied them the life chances that they deserve: this government is gripping this generational challenge facing our schools.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad