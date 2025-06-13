Parents lose High Court challenge against Labour's private school fees VAT policy

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Christian claimants, supported by the Christian Legal Centre, brought legal action against the Treasury claiming the policy discriminated against them and was incompatible with human rights law.

Father-of-six Stephen White , whose eldest four children are at Bradford Christian School , a private Christian school in West Yorkshire, was one of the people bringing the challenge.

He said: "I think it is wrong to tax the education of children, full stop, so I would disagree with it, but it does affect us personally."

The High Court in London was told that Mr White and his family have made "great sacrifices" to move close to the school and meet the fees.

Mr White's 14-year-old son Josiah, who was also part of the legal challenge, is due to take his GCSEs next year but may need to drop some subjects if he has to leave his school due to the VAT policy, the court was told.

Josiah, Stephen White and Joy protest outside the Royal Courts of Justice in London over the private school fees VAT policy. Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Wire | Aaron Chown/PA Wire

Mr White said: "If we can't afford to send them to Bradford Christian School next year, we will have to home educate, because my convictions don't allow me to send them to a state school, and so that would have an effect on his education, which is why he's a named claimant in this case, because he's going to be directly affected if this law carries on."

However this morning, judges dismissed the challenges, saying that while the legislation does interfere with some of the group’s human rights, Parliament has a “broad margin of discretion”.

Commenting on the ruling, Andrea Williams, chief executive of the Christian Legal Centre, said: “We vow to appeal this ruling.

“What has become clear in recent years is that the Government is pursuing a monopoly over education and what our children will learn.”

She added: “Private faith schools have been targeted with unfair tax burdens. And home-educating families and out-of-school religious educators are also being targeted by pending legislation.”

Julie Robinson, CEO of the Independent Schools Council, said: “ISC is carefully considering the court’s judgment and next steps.

“Our focus remains on supporting schools, families and children.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves | Carl Court/Getty Images

“We will continue to work to ensure the Government is held to account over the negative impact this tax on education is having across independent and state schools.”

In her Spending Review statement, Chancellor Rachel Reeves explained the policy, which will see VAT charged on private school fees for the first time.

“I joined the Labour party almost 30 years ago because I knew, growing up, that the Conservative party did not care much about schools like mine, or the kids I grew up with,” she said.

“I joined because I believed that every young person should have an equal chance to succeed, no matter where they come from or what their parents do. I believe that just as strongly today as I did then.

“That is why, at the Budget last autumn, I ended the tax loophole that exempted private schools from VAT and business rates.