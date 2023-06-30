A list of top 100 universities worldwide has been released by higher education and one of them is the University of Leeds in Yorkshire.

The QS World University Rankings provides an annually updated list of the top 100 universities out of 1,400 and more that have been ranked.

The 2024 edition of the rankings sees the first major evolution of rankings methodology in its 20-year history; this year the rankings methodology have introduced three new metrics: sustainability, employment outcomes and international research network.

This year’s list includes the University of Leeds, which has beaten the likes of University of Glasgow, University of Durham, Boston University in the US and the University of St Andrews. Below is a full list of the top 100 universities in the world.

Entrance of University of Leeds. (Pic credit: Google)

Top 100 universities in the world - including Leeds

1 - Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), US

2 - University of Cambridge, UK

3 - University of Oxford, UK

4 - Harvard University, US

5 - Stanford University, US

6 - Imperial College London, UK

7 - ETH Zurich (Swiss Federal Institute of Technology), Switzerland

8 - National University of Singapore (NUS), Singapore

9 - UCL (University College London), UK

10 - University of California, Berkeley (UCB), US

11 - University of Chicago, US

12 - University of Pennsylvania, US

13 - Cornell University, US

14 - University of Melbourne, Australia

15 - California Institute of Technology (Caltech), US

16 - Yale University, US

17 - Peking University, Mainland China

=17 - Princeton University, US

19 - University of New South Wales (UNSW Sydney), Australia

=19 - University of Sydney, Australia

21 - University of Toronto, Canada

22 - University of Edinburgh, UK

23 - Columbia University, US

24 - Universite PSL, France

25 - Tsinghua University, Mainland China

26 - Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU), Singapore

=26 - University of Hong Kong (UKU), Hong Kong SAR

28 - Johns Hopkins University, US

=28 - University of Tokyo, Japan

29 - University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), US

30 - McGill University, Canada

32 - University of Manchester, UK

33 - University of Michigan-Ann Arbor, US

34 - Australian National University, Australia

=34 - University of British Columbia, Canada

36 - Ecole Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL), Switzerland

37 - Technical University of Munich, Germany

38 - Institut Polytechnique de Paris, France

=38 - New York University (NYU), US

40 - King's College London, UK

41 - Seoul National University, South Korea

42 - Monash University, Australia

43 - University of Queensland, Australia

44 - Zhejiang University, Mainland China

45 - London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE), UK

46 - Kyoto University, Japan

47 - Delft University of Technology, Netherlands

=47 - Northwestern University, US

=47 - Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK), Hong Kong SAR

50 - Fudan University, Mainland China

51 - Shanghai Jiao Tong University, Mainland China

52 - Carnegie Mellon University, US

53 - University of Amsterdam, Netherlands

54 - Ludwig-Maximilians-Universität München, Germany

55 - University of Bristol, UK

56 - KAIST - Korea Advanced Institute of Science & Technology, South Korea

57 - Duke University, US

58 - University of Texas at Austin, US

59 - Sorbonne University, France

60 - Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST), Hong Kong SAR

61 - KU Leuven, Belgium

62 - University of California, San Diego (UCSD), US

63 - University of Washington, US

64 - University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, US

65 - Hong Kong Polytechnic University, Hong Kong SAR

=65 - Universiti Malaya (UM), Malaysia

67 - University of Warwick, UK

68 - University of Auckland, New Zealand

69 - National Taiwan University (NTU), Taiwan

70 - City University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong SAR

71 - Universite Paris-Saclay, France

72 - University of Western Australia, Australia

73 - Brown University, US

=73 - KTH Royal Institute of Technology, Sweden

75 - University of Leeds, UK

76 - University of Glasgow, UK

=76 - Yonsei University, South Korea

78 - Durham University, UK

79 - Korea University, South Korea

80 - Osaka University, Japan

81 - Trinity College Dublin, The University of Dublin, Ireland

=81 - University of Southampton, UK

83 - Pennsylvania State University, US

84 - University of Birmingham, UK

85 - Lund University, Sweden

=85 - Universidade de São Paulo, Brazil

87 - Lomonosov Moscow State University, Russia

=87 - Universität Heidelberg, Germany

89 - The University of Adelaide, Australia

90 - University of Technology Sydney, Australia

91 - Tokyo Institute of Technology, Japan

=91 - University of Zurich, Switzerland

93 - Boston University, US

=93 - Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México (UNAM), Mexico

95 - Universidad de Buenos Aires (UBA), Argentina

=95 - University of St Andrews, UK

97 - Georgia Institute of Technology, US

98 - Freie Universitaet Berlin, Germany

99 - Purdue University, US

100 - Pohang University of Science and Technology (POSTECH), South Korea