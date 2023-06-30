The QS World University Rankings provides an annually updated list of the top 100 universities out of 1,400 and more that have been ranked.
The 2024 edition of the rankings sees the first major evolution of rankings methodology in its 20-year history; this year the rankings methodology have introduced three new metrics: sustainability, employment outcomes and international research network.
This year’s list includes the University of Leeds, which has beaten the likes of University of Glasgow, University of Durham, Boston University in the US and the University of St Andrews. Below is a full list of the top 100 universities in the world.
Top 100 universities in the world - including Leeds
1 - Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), US
2 - University of Cambridge, UK
3 - University of Oxford, UK
4 - Harvard University, US
5 - Stanford University, US
6 - Imperial College London, UK
7 - ETH Zurich (Swiss Federal Institute of Technology), Switzerland
8 - National University of Singapore (NUS), Singapore
9 - UCL (University College London), UK
10 - University of California, Berkeley (UCB), US
11 - University of Chicago, US
12 - University of Pennsylvania, US
13 - Cornell University, US
14 - University of Melbourne, Australia
15 - California Institute of Technology (Caltech), US
16 - Yale University, US
17 - Peking University, Mainland China
=17 - Princeton University, US
19 - University of New South Wales (UNSW Sydney), Australia
=19 - University of Sydney, Australia
21 - University of Toronto, Canada
22 - University of Edinburgh, UK
23 - Columbia University, US
24 - Universite PSL, France
25 - Tsinghua University, Mainland China
26 - Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU), Singapore
=26 - University of Hong Kong (UKU), Hong Kong SAR
28 - Johns Hopkins University, US
=28 - University of Tokyo, Japan
29 - University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), US
30 - McGill University, Canada
32 - University of Manchester, UK
33 - University of Michigan-Ann Arbor, US
34 - Australian National University, Australia
=34 - University of British Columbia, Canada
36 - Ecole Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL), Switzerland
37 - Technical University of Munich, Germany
38 - Institut Polytechnique de Paris, France
=38 - New York University (NYU), US
40 - King's College London, UK
41 - Seoul National University, South Korea
42 - Monash University, Australia
43 - University of Queensland, Australia
44 - Zhejiang University, Mainland China
45 - London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE), UK
46 - Kyoto University, Japan
47 - Delft University of Technology, Netherlands
=47 - Northwestern University, US
=47 - Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK), Hong Kong SAR
50 - Fudan University, Mainland China
51 - Shanghai Jiao Tong University, Mainland China
52 - Carnegie Mellon University, US
53 - University of Amsterdam, Netherlands
54 - Ludwig-Maximilians-Universität München, Germany
55 - University of Bristol, UK
56 - KAIST - Korea Advanced Institute of Science & Technology, South Korea
57 - Duke University, US
58 - University of Texas at Austin, US
59 - Sorbonne University, France
60 - Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST), Hong Kong SAR
61 - KU Leuven, Belgium
62 - University of California, San Diego (UCSD), US
63 - University of Washington, US
64 - University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, US
65 - Hong Kong Polytechnic University, Hong Kong SAR
=65 - Universiti Malaya (UM), Malaysia
67 - University of Warwick, UK
68 - University of Auckland, New Zealand
69 - National Taiwan University (NTU), Taiwan
70 - City University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong SAR
71 - Universite Paris-Saclay, France
72 - University of Western Australia, Australia
73 - Brown University, US
=73 - KTH Royal Institute of Technology, Sweden
75 - University of Leeds, UK
76 - University of Glasgow, UK
=76 - Yonsei University, South Korea
78 - Durham University, UK
79 - Korea University, South Korea
80 - Osaka University, Japan
81 - Trinity College Dublin, The University of Dublin, Ireland
=81 - University of Southampton, UK
83 - Pennsylvania State University, US
84 - University of Birmingham, UK
85 - Lund University, Sweden
=85 - Universidade de São Paulo, Brazil
87 - Lomonosov Moscow State University, Russia
=87 - Universität Heidelberg, Germany
89 - The University of Adelaide, Australia
90 - University of Technology Sydney, Australia
91 - Tokyo Institute of Technology, Japan
=91 - University of Zurich, Switzerland
93 - Boston University, US
=93 - Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México (UNAM), Mexico
95 - Universidad de Buenos Aires (UBA), Argentina
=95 - University of St Andrews, UK
97 - Georgia Institute of Technology, US
98 - Freie Universitaet Berlin, Germany
99 - Purdue University, US
100 - Pohang University of Science and Technology (POSTECH), South Korea
=100 - University of Nottingham, UK