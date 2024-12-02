Yorkshire Dales: Campaign group formed to fight home-to-school transport changes

A campaign group has been formed to fight North Yorkshire Council’s cost-cutting home-to-school transport policy changes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

School Transport Action Group (STAG) has been launched by families and community leaders in the Yorkshire Dales, however families from across North Yorkshire are being urged to get in touch and share their experiences.

The group has been formed in response to a move from the local authority to only provide free school transport to a child’s nearest school rather than the previously used catchment school system.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The change has meant some parents being told their child will need to go a different school to the one traditionally attended by those in their community, if they want to get a free bus to school.

ADOBE STOCK A campaign group has been formed to fight North Yorkshire Council’s cost-cutting home-to-school transport policy changes.

Some parents in the Yorkshire Dales have been informed they will need to travel outside the county to Cumbria and County Durham to qualify, prompting safety concerns about school buses navigating high and remote moorland roads.

Other parents have expressed logistical concerns about their children attending different schools, as the policy is due to be phased in over the next seven years.

Swaledale resident Ian Dawson, who is a member of STAG’s committee, said the new group had been launched by residents of the Upper Dales.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But he added: “What’s really clear from those who have contacted us is that this policy change has affected families across North Yorkshire.

“From Settle to Scarborough and Selby to Croft-on-Tees, we’ve spoken to parents who are just finding out, right in the middle of the school application process, that these changes are going to impact their everyday life.

“North Yorkshire Council needs to know these concerns are being expressed right across the county and the councillors should all be thinking ‘have they done the right thing in voting this through’.”

Ian said members of the group had gone from “frustrated individuals to being an organised, strategic team”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve got six sub-teams doing everything from fact finding and dealing with the press, to others who are liaising with the council.

“A Facebook group has been launched because more and more people are getting in touch.

“We want to help parents who have found themselves in this situation and we want to hear individual stores.”

North Yorkshire Council continues to defend the policy, with council chiefs pointing to a need to tackle a £48 million budget shortfall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council says the policy will also mean the authority conforms with revised guidance from the Department for Education to ensure it, and other essential frontline services, are sustainable.

Council bosses say the policy change brings the authority in line with neighbouring authorities including Durham, Darlington and Lancashire.

Pupils from low-income families could still get travel assistance to attend one of their three nearest suitable schools within two to 12 miles.