These are the top rated secondary schools in Yorkshire with A+ and A grades.

In 2024-2025, 864,688 pupils attended 2,378 schools in Yorkshire and The Humber and this includes 2,185 state-funded schools and 88 independent schools.

The ranking is based on an overall Snobe grade and in Yorkshire and The Humber schools, 6.65 per cent of pupils have a strong-pass in reading, writing and maths compared to the England average of 7.41 per cent.

Yorkshire has 506 secondary schools that serve 387,785 students for the school year in 2024/2025. There are 400 state high schools and 62 private high schools in the region.

There are 32.19 per cent of pupils who achieved grade 5 or above in English and maths GCSEs, which is higher than England’s average of 30.84 per cent.

Yorkshire’s high rated secondary school with A+ and A grades

The Ruth Gorse Academy, Leeds (A+)

Allerton High School, Leeds (A)

Huntington School, York (A)

Dixons City Academy, Bradford (A)

Dixons Kings Academy, Bradford (A)

The Morley Academy, Morley, Leeds (A)

Dixons Trinity Academy, Bradford (A)

Tapton School, Sheffield (A)

Hungerhill School, Edenthorpe, Doncaster (A)

Batley Girls High School, Kirklees (A)

Trinity Academy, Halifax (A)

Garforth Academy, Leeds (A)

Beckfoot School, Bingley (A)

St. Mary's Menston, a Catholic Voluntary Academy, Leeds (A)

Brayton Academy, Selby (A)

Ilkley Grammar School, Ilkley (A)

Mercia School, Sheffield (A)

Cockburn School, Leeds (A)

Upper Wharfedale School, Threshfield (A)

The Farnley Academy, Leeds (A)