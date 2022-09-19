Yorkshire's universities rise in the rankings for country's 'definitive guide'

The Times & The Sunday Times Good University Guide 2023, with a 96-page supplement published in yesterday's edition, outlines ratings for institutions across the nation.

Described as the most comprehensive overview of higher education in the UK, it places the University of York in the top spot for the region as it rises to 17th place nationwide.

York has risen eight places to come ninth in the research quality index, which has helped to lift it by two places in the overall rankings.

Dr Marc Dickinson drills fossil samples in the Department of Chemistry at University of York. 11th September 2019. Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe

Vice-Chancellor, Professor Charlie Jeffery, said: “We are really looking forward to our start of term, so this is brilliant news as we welcome our new and returning students.

“Our improved position reflects a huge amount of hard work and dedication by our staff across several years, including the difficult circumstances of the pandemic.

"My thanks go to them as they look ahead to new ways of strengthening the student experience and driving on the impact our research brings to society."

The guide ranks settings across factors from graduate employment to teaching quality.

Vice-Chancellor of the University of York, Professor Charlie Jeffery. Image: University of York

The Yorkshire and Humber region, though classed as the North by the guide, features 10 universities within the country's top 100, with the University of Sheffield also in the top 20.

There is significant acclaim for Leeds Trinity University, rated top for student experience, while Leeds Arts University is the biggest riser - jumping more than 30 places.

Placing the University of Sheffield as second in the North, and 20th best in the UK, the guide highlighted student satisfaction and graduate prospects with over 80 per cent going into graduate-level employment or further study within six months of finishing their studies.

Professor Koen Lamberts, president and Vice-Chancellor, said he was pleased to see the university recognised for this alongside "world-class" learning and teaching.

Koen Lamberts vice chancellor of Sheffield University. Picture Scott Merrylees

“We are committed to equipping our students with the experience and skills to shine in a competitive job market, providing them with a range of opportunities to access placements and internships with globally recognised employers during their studies," he said.

“University of Sheffield graduates go on to make a considerable difference to the world we live in and this is something we are incredibly proud of.”

While those ranking high in the ratings take deserved acclaim, it may be that Yorkshire's smaller settings have gained some of the biggest wins, securing significant rises and recognition.

Leeds Trinity University has taken the top spot for student experience.

This coveted measure stands as an important guide for parents and students keen to make the most of their time.

Professor Catherine O’Connor, Pro Vice-Chancellor for Education and Experience, said the university was "extremely proud" to provide a distinctively career-led community.

“Our personal, inclusive and ‘name, not a number’ approach means that we create an environment to support student success and wrap key services around our academic programmes to help all our learners reach their potential," she said.

A blend of work placements, activities and personal tutor support was aimed equipping students with the knowledge, experience and confidence to thrive, she added.

"This combination is really special and our teams work hard to ensure that it makes a real difference for our students.”

Leeds Arts University is the biggest riser, meanwhile, jumping more than 30 places to joint 77th place, and marked among the best for teaching quality and student experience.

Professor Simone Wonnacott, Vice-Chancellor at Leeds Arts University, said it was "excellent news."

She said: "Now that our students are back to having full access to our award winning studios and workshops, we are delighted to have jumped 30 places in the overall tables.

"It’s a testament to the high levels of student experience and teaching satisfaction that our students enjoy whilst studying here."

Zoe Thomas, the guide's principal author, told The Yorkshire Post that the guide, brought into focus when tuition fees were introduced, is aimed at supporting informed choic es.

On individual winners in this year's results, she said: "York, with its extraordinarily high research reputation which is even better than last year, balances that with really positive rates of student satisfaction."