Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust adopts new technology to help reduce stillbirths

Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust (CHFT) implemented ViewPoint 6, a state‑of‑the‑art ultrasound reporting software that significantly enhances fetal wellbeing assessment across the Trust’s maternity services to help significantly reduce stillbirths.

Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust (CHFT) has partnered with Health Net Connections LTD (HNC) to introduce crucial technology to help improve its foetal wellbeing reporting.

The software officially went live in May 2025 and will deliver a transformative upgrade from traditional paper-based ultrasound reporting to a robust digital platform ViewPoint 6, enabling sonographers to capture, graph and document fetal biometric data in a single digital report that's seamlessly integrated into the Trust’s Electronic Patient Record (EPR) system.

The new technology brings a wealth of benefits to patients and clinicians, including the Early detection of growth-restricted or slow-growing fetuses through detailed biometric analysis and the elimination of manual transcription errors with direct capture of fetal metrics in PDF reports.

Laura Chambers, Project Manager at Calderdale & Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust said: “We would like to say a big ‘thank you’ to the team at HNC who have been instrumental in helping to make this project a success.”

She adds: “Chris Khokhar, the project lead at HNC who supported us with the project, was instrumental in helping the team to a successful go-live. His professionalism, knowledge and support was invaluable- not only to me, but also to the team, providing key information to enable the team to understand the future working environment and user requirements to support the integration build with several systems.”

The implementation was a complex, cross‑departmental collaboration involving Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Radiology, Maternity, IT services, and project teams supported by HNC.

Jonathan Raife, Founder of HNC commented: “This project marks a significant milestone in our joint efforts to improve stillbirth reduction and fetal well-being. Replacing manual workflows with a data-rich digital reporting system enables more accurate, timely decisions and stronger continuity of care across the region.”