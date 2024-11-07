Childhood obesity rates in swathes of Yorkshire twice as high as affluent South East
Almost one in three Year 6 pupils in Rotherham are classified as obese, compared with just 13.8 per cent in Richmond upon Thames in London.
In Reception, 12.3 per cent of school children are obese in both Doncaster and Hull, while in affluent Wokingham in Berkshire just 5.5 per cent of youngsters are obese.
Analysis from the Institute of Public Policy Research has found that a postcode lottery of child obesity has evolved unequally during Conservative rule.
Children in the most deprived parts of England are twice as likely to have obesity than children in the least deprived areas, IPPR found.
Dr Jamie O’Halloran, senior research fellow at the think tank, said: “Every child deserves to have the best start in life, but too many children growing up today are living with obesity because governments failed to create the conditions for them to live a good, healthy life.
“Children’s health lasts a lifetime. It impacts them, their communities and the country and it holds back our economy too.
“But poor public health is letting all of us down, and the poorest regions across England are feeling this epidemic the worst.”
Sandwell has the highest rate of obesity amongst Year 6 pupils in England, at 31 per cent, while Middlesbrough has the highest proportion in Reception, with 14.1 per cent.
Dr O’Halloran added: “The evidence shows that childhood obesity is not the fault of children or their parents.
“It's the result of widening inequalities, the scars of austerity and a laissez-faire approach to public health all of which have failed families.
“It doesn’t have to be this way – the new government can choose a different path”.
The new Labour government has spoken frequently about ending regional inequalities amongst children, and moving to a more preventative approach to health care.
Health Secretary Wes Streeting said the Government is taking action “to ban junk food ads, pass the tobacco and vapes bill and introduce health checks in workplaces and on high streets”.