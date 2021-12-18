Omicron cases in Yorkshire and Humber doubling almost every 32 hours, UKHSA figures reveal

Christmas shoppers in Leeds city centre. Picture: James Hardisty

The latest figures from the UK Health Security Agency put the estimated doubling time for Omicron cases at 1.35 days, just behind the North East at 1.3 days.

Every area of the country has a doubling rate for cases of under two days with the exception of the South West and the UKHSA said that lower figure may be a result of poorer PCR gene testing coverage in the region.

It comes as the UK broke the record for the highest number of confirmed daily Covid cases for the third straight day with 93,045 positive tests on Friday.

Yorkshire is recording a quickly-rising number of Omicron cases.

By 6pm on Thursday, Yorkshire and Humber had 385 confirmed Omicron cases, up 227 on the previous day, with a further 2,971 suspected cases - a rise of 1,313 in 24 hours.

While hospitalisations have been rising rapidly in London, the same effect is yet to be seen in this region.

There are currently 828 Covid patients in hospital in Yorkshire and the North East - the lowest level since July.

But local health bosses are bracing themselves for rising case numbers to begin to translate into extra hospitalisations.

Julia Burrows, Barnsley’s director of public health, said: “I am very worried about the projected impact of Omicron, with case numbers rising so fast across the country.

“We don’t know yet the full extent of how it will translate into hospitalisations, but we do know there will be a significant impact because of the sheer number of infections and its rapid spread.

“Even a very small proportion of the expected numbers of people becoming infected and then becoming seriously ill could add to other winter pressures and overwhelm the NHS – and that affects everyone – not just those with Covid.

“Although the numbers of hospitalisations aren’t going up in Barnsley right now as Omicron came later to South Yorkshire than other places, the two-to-three-week time lag between initial infection and becoming seriously ill means we need to take advantage of this slight delay and do as much as we can now to protect ourselves and reduce wider spread.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said a Cobra meeting will be held over the weekend with the devolved administrations to discuss the ongoing response to the Omicron variant.

Mr Johnson said yesterday Omicron is “a very serious threat to us now” – and called on people to get their booster jabs.

“We are seeing a considerable wave coming through and people have got to be prepared and they have got to understand what it entails,” he said.

The PM suggested he and England’s chief medical officer Prof Whitty are on the same page on Covid, after some Tory MPs claimed experts are “running the show”.

Asked about conflicting messages from the Government and its advisers on socialising over the Christmas break,

Mr Johnson said: “What both Chris Whitty and I are saying is that there is a big wave of Omicron coming through. People need to be prudent.”

He rejected claims the Government is imposing a “lockdown by stealth” but urged people to be “cautious” about their activities over Christmas.

The impact of the measures already taken have hit pubs and restaurants hard, with Chancellor Rishi Sunak in talks with businesses yesterday about the prospect of extra Government support.

In Wales, £60m is to be made available to support businesses after new restrictions will see nightclubs closed after December 27, while Scotland has put forward a £100m support package. Both nations are calling on the UK Government to provide further help.

