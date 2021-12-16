The Queen cancels traditional family Christmas lunch - but minister will still take his team out for meal

A Buckingham Palace source confirmed the decision to call off the royal gathering, which comes as Covid cases spike with the surge in the Omicron variant.

It is understood the decision was a precaution with the source suggesting it could put too many people’s Christmas arrangements at risk if it went ahead.

Plans were reportedly fully in place at Windsor Castle for next Tuesday’s Christmas lunch, which the 95-year-old monarch hosts each year for her extended family.

Last year’s gathering was also scrapped because of the Covid-19 crisis.

However, a Treasury minister has insisted he will take his team out for lunch after the public were advised to consider cutting back socialising around Christmas.

Conservative frontbencher John Glen told MPs: “I think the advice is clear. One should get boosted as quickly as possible as I did on Saturday. Take the lateral flow tests and act responsibly, and I should be taking my team out in Salisbury on Monday for lunch.”

The MP for Salisbury was replying after Conservative former cabinet minister Theresa Villiers urged the Government to provide clarity about how people should plan for Christmas “in terms of their social contacts”.

Most years, the Queen invites her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren to join her at Buckingham Palace before she departs for her annual Christmas stay at Sandringham.

The palace is undergoing major renovation works at present.

The pre-Christmas celebration gives the head of state a chance to catch up with relatives who are unable to travel to Norfolk for Christmas Day.

The wider family is also usually invited, including the Queen’s cousins the Gloucesters, the Duke of Kent and the Michaels of Kent.

This Christmas is the Queen’s first since the death of her husband of 73 years, the Duke of Edinburgh.

The Queen and Philip spent Christmas Day together at Windsor in 2020, without the rest of the family, after spending most of the year being cared for by a reduced number of staff in what was dubbed HMS Bubble.