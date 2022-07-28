The study reveals the best rated surgeries in Yorkshire.

Of those who responded, 72 per cent said they had a good overall experience, down from 83 per cent last year and 82 per cent the year before.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for Ipsos said: “During the pandemic, public attitudes towards the NHS were very positive, and there was some evidence of ‘gratitude bias’ with patients adjusting expectations about care at a time when the NHS was under pressure. However, in the latest results, satisfaction with primary care has fallen significantly.”

Filey Surgery nurse. (Pic credit: Richard Ponter)

The survey conductors contacted 2.5 million people between January 10 and April 11 this year. Just under 720,000 forms were filled out and returned, representing a 29 per cent response rate.

Here we reveal the best GP surgeries in the Yorkshire region, according to the survey.

Practices have been ranked according to the percentage of people rating their overall experience as either very good or fairly good.

1 - At Field View Surgery on Beverley Road, Hull, 99% of people responding to the survey rated their overall experience as good.

2 - At Terrington Surgery in York, 99% of people also rated their overall experience as good.

3 - At Manor Road Surgery in Beverley, 98% of people rated their experience as overall ‘good’.

4 - At Staithes Surgery on Seaton Crescent in Saltburn-by-the-Sea, 98% of people rated their experience as good overall.

5 - At Doctors Lane Surgery on Aldbrough St John in Richmond, 98% of people rated their experience with the surgery as good overall.

6 - At Stillington Surgery in York, 98% of people rated their experience as good overall.

7 - At Reeth Medical Centre in Richmond, 98% of people also rated their experience as good overall.

8 - At Church Lane Surgery in Boroughbridge, 97% of people rated their experience with this surgery as good overall.

9 - At Longroyd Surgery on Castle Avenue, Rastrick, Brighouse, 97% of people rated their experience ‘good’ overall.

10 - At Ampleforth Surgery in York, 96% of people gave the surgery an overall rating of ‘good’.

11 - At Dr Mitchell Surgery in North Ferriby, Hull, 96% of people rated it as ‘good’ overall.

12 - At Topcliffe Surgery in Thirsk, 95% of people rated it as good overall.

13 - At Ayton and Snainton Medical Practice in West Ayton, 95% of people rated it as good overall.

14 - At Stockwell Road Surgery in Knaresborough, 95% of people rated it ‘good’ overall.

15 - At The Danby Practice in Whitby, 94% of people rated it good.

16 - At Helmsley Surgery on Carlton Road in Helmsley, 94% of people rated the surgery as good overall.

17 - At Egton Surgery in Whitby, 94% of people rated it good overall.

18 - At Quakers Lane Surgery in Richmond, 93% of people rated it good overall.

19 - At Dr Ingram and Partners in Ripon, 93% of people rated it good overall.

20 - At Escrick Surgery in York, 93% of people rated the surgery good overall.

21 - At East Parade Surgery in Harrogate, 93% of people rated it good overall.

22 - At Sleights and Sandsend Medical Practice in Whitby, 92% of people rated it as good overall.

23 - At Church Avenue Medical Group in Harrogate, 92% of people rated it as good overall.

24 - At Beech House Surgery in Knaresborough, 92% of people have rated this surgery as good overall.

25 - At Dr Akester and Partners in The Holroyd Surgery in Ripon, 92% of people have rated it good overall.

26 - At Front Street Surgery in Acomb, York, 91% of people rated it as good overall.

27 - At Tadcaster Medical Centre on Crab Garth, 91% of people have rated it as good overall.

28 - At Millfield Surgery in Easingwold, York, 91% of people have rated this surgery as good overall.

29 - At Eastgate Medical Group in Knaresborough, 91% of people rated it as good overall.

30 - At Peeler House Surgery in Hessle, 91% of people rated the surgery as good overall.

31 - At The Friary Surgery in Richmond, 90% of people rated it as good overall.

32 - At Dr GT Hendow Practice in Bransholme South Health Centre, Hull, 90% of people rated it as good overall.

33 - At Ripon Spa Surgery on Park Street, 90% of people have rated it good overall.

34 - At Eastfield Medical Centre in Scarborough, 90% of people rated the surgery as good overall.

35 - At The Snaith and Rawcliffe Medical Group on Butt Lane, Goole, 90% of people rated it as good overall.

36 - At Central Dales Practice in Hawes, 89% of people rated it as good.

37 - At Thirsk Doctors Surgery on Chapel Street, 89% of people rated it as good overall.

38 - At Stokesley Surgery on North Road, 89% of people have rated it as good overall.

39 - At Great Ayton Surgery on Rosehill, Great Ayton, 89% of people rated the surgery ‘good’ overall.

40 - At The Spa Surgery in Mowbray Square Medical Centre, Harrogate, 89% of people rated it as good overall.

41 - At Howden Medical Practice in Goole, 89% of people rated it as ‘good’ overall.

42 - At Anlaby Surgery in Haltemprice Leisure Centre, Anlaby, 88% of people rated it as good overall.

43 - At Mowbray House Surgery in Northallerton, 88% of people have rated the surgery as good overall.

44 - At Old Fire Station Surgery in Beverley, 87% of people rated the surgery as good overall.

45 - At Sherburn Group Practice on Beech Grove, Leeds, 87% of people rated the surgery as good overall.

46 - At Kirkbymoorside Surgery on Tinley Garth, Kirkbymoorside, 87% of people rated it as good overall.

47 - At Harewood Medical Practice in Catterick Garrison, 87% of people rated it as good overall.

48 - At South Axholme Practice in Doncaster, 87% of people rated it as good overall.

49 - At South Milford Surgery in Leeds, 87% of people rated it as good overall.

50 - At Springbank Surgery on York Road, York, 87% of people rated it as good overall.

51 - At Sherburn Surgery on St Hilda’s Street, Malton, 87% of people rated it as good overall.

52 - At Scorton Medical Centre in Richmond, 86% of people rated it as good overall.

53 - At Gilberdyke Health Centre in Brough, 86% of people rated the surgery as good overall.

54 - At Hackness Road Surgery in Scarborough, 85% of people rated it as ‘good’ overall.

55 - At Kingswood Surgery in Harrogate, 85% of people rated the surgery as good overall.

56 - At The Ridings Medical Group in South Cave, Brough, 84% of people rated it as good overall.

57 - At North Beverley Medical Centre on Woodhall Way, 84% of people rated the GP surgery as good overall.

58 - At The Leeds Road Practice on Leeds Road, Harrogate, 83% of people rated it as good overall.

59 - At Mayford House Surgery in Northallerton, 83% of people rated it as good overall.

60 - At Posterngate Surgery in Selby, 83% of people rated it good overall.

61 - At Park Parade Surgery, Myrtle Square, Harrogate, 83% of people rated their experiences ‘good’ overall.

62 - At Filey Surgery on Station Avenue, 83% of people have rated their experience with the surgery as good overall.

63 - At Practice One, The Medical Centre, in Bridlington, 82% of people have rated their experiences as ‘good’ overall.

64 - At Pickering Medical Practice in Southgate, Pickering, 82% of patients rated their experience ‘good’ overall.

65 - At North House Surgery in Ripon, 82% of people rated it good overall.

66 - At Pocklington Group Practice in Pocklington, 82% of people rated it good overall.

67 - At Hunmanby Surgery in Filey, 81% of people rated it good overall.

68 - At The Medical Centre in Driffield, 81% of people rated it good overall.

69 - At Eastgate Medical Group in Hornsea, 81% of people rated it good overall.

70 - At Wolseley Medical Centre in Hull, 81% of people rated it as good overall.

71 - At Leven and Beeford Medical Practice in Leven, 80% of people rated the surgery as good overall.