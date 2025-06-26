Mayor says report will tackle 'stark health inequalities that plague South Yorkshire'

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The South Yorkshire Mayor’s Health is Wealth report has set out a four-part plan to close the gap with other parts of the country, and improve health and wellbeing across people’s entire lives.

Developed by a panel of experts, including Emeritus Professor Alan Walker from the University of Sheffield’s Health Lifespan Institute, it recommends radical prevention, health equity in all policies and an inclusive economy.

It calls for South Yorkshire’s children to be active every day, a reduction in rough sleeping and homelessness and a promotion of active travel across the region.

Mr Coppard launched the report yesterday from Southey Green, in Sheffield, and said that if successful it could increase overall life expectancy by five years.

The Health is Wealth report, which has been published at a South Yorkshire Integrated Care Partnership meeting today, sets out a vision to make the region the healthiest in the country.

He told The Yorkshire Post about the tragic death of his schoolfriend, which he said “articulates the challenge that is faced by all too many communities across this region”.

Idris Ahmed, a Somali refugee who moved to Sheffield, was a talented middle-distance runner who would beat Mo Farah.

“He died the same month that I became mayor, early in his 40s,” Mr Coppard said.

“He had a heart problem which stopped him running - and because his family didn’t know how to navigate the health service he never got it fixed, and he passed away.

“Being born in South Yorkshire means people live shorter lives and people live less healthy lives, and I’m not prepared to accept it.”