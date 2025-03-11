Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coun Hannah Bithell, Leeds City Council’s Obesity Champion, once weighed 23 stone, impacting her daily life and health. Despite an active childhood with sports and outdoor activities, she turned to food “as a coping mechanism”, leading to significant weight gain in her teens.

The 37-year-old, who shared her story for World Obesity Day, says: “For many years, I struggled with my weight, not just physically but emotionally too. I turned to food to help cope with difficulties in life and didn’t realise at the time that it was an addiction.”

Her decision to change was driven by three key moments - being told she needed to lose weight to adopt children, discovering her body had developed extra bone growth to support her weight, and being denied life insurance due to health risks. Even with these warnings, she initially turned to food for comfort until she recognised the addiction at play.

Councillor Hannah Bithell, Leeds City Council’s Obesity Champion

Through a 12-step recovery programme, Hannah removed addictive components from her diet, cutting out sugar, white flour, and heavy fats. “Once I removed the ingredients the cravings that were so overwhelming, just stopped, and the weight took care of itself,” she explains. “I didn’t have to diet, I didn’t have to obsess over it - my weight just gradually went down.”

Now, over eight stone lighter, Hannah’s life has transformed. Simple tasks like tying her shoelaces or climbing stairs no longer feel like a struggle. She recalls the first time someone voluntarily sat next to her on a bus, a moment that brought home how much her body had changed. She has also taken up American Football and climbed a mountain - both unimaginable at her previous weight.

Beyond physical benefits, Hannah’s journey has had a profound impact on her role as a parent. She and her wife adopted children, and her increased energy allows her to fully engage in play and outdoor activities. “My kids love physical play. Now I can confidently lift them, run around, and take them on fairground rides I wouldn’t have fit on before. Losing weight not only opened up opportunities for me, but for my children too.”

As Leeds City Council’s Obesity Champion, Hannah uses her experience to advocate for better understanding and support for those living with obesity. She emphasises that weight stigma can deter people from seeking help.

"People living with obesity frequently face judgement in every aspect of life. No one chooses to struggle with their weight, and no one should feel ashamed to ask for help. The more we talk about obesity as a health condition rather than a personal failing, and one that requires a therapeutic approach, the better our support systems will become."

She also acknowledges that her recovery is ongoing. “There are still days when I think about going back to old habits. But then I remind myself of everything I’ve gained - my health, my confidence, my ability to be present for my family.”

Through sharing her story, Hannah hopes to challenge misconceptions and encourage a more compassionate approach to obesity. “Obesity is complex, food was my solution to everything, it isn’t just about weight loss - it’s about addressing the reasons behind the eating.”